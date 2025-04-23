Nigeria: Federal Govt Warns Against Politicising Killings As Death Toll Hits 72 in Benue Attacks

The Federal Government has warned those it described as political jobbers against taking advantage of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country as a ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is even as the Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia disclosed that the death toll from the recent attacks by herdsmen in Ukum and Logo local government areas on Thursday and Good Friday has risen to 72.

National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu gave the warning during an official visit to the State to condole with the Governor and people of the State over the killings.

Ribadu said he was in Benue at the instance of President Bola Tinubu who is deeply concerned about the sustained killings of farmers by bandits.

According to him, "The President and his entire cabinet are 100 per cent with you in this trying moment, this is real evil. It is a tragedy that has befallen the State, and we will not leave you alone. We will work together to address this problem; we will fight to ensure that this murderers are defeated."

The NSA noted that Benue State is number one in food production and extremely important to Nigerians, "and as the food basket of the country, we are going to fight to maintain this. So, don't ever think we will leave you alone in this fight; we will do all it takes to ensure that normalcy returns to the State for farmers to resume their farming activities."

In a remark, the Ter Tyoshin from Gwer-West, His Royal Highness Daniel Abomtse said over 598 persons have been reportedly killed by the marauding herdsmen and their homes occupied by these herders when the attacks started in 2011 till date.

"As a displaced monarch, all the 15 districts under my watch have been ransacked. All of us are now taking refuge in Naka, which is the headquarters of the LG and we only depend on what the governor send to us as palliatives. However, we believe your coming here as you said will not be in vain."

He commended Tinubu for sending the NSA to condole them and reminded that the 2017 Anti Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law is still in place, urging anyone coming into the state with cattle to graze to abide by its provisions.

For his part, the Ter Ukum, Iyokyaa Kaave whose community was recently attacked on Good Friday said the Sankera axis comprising Katsina/Ala, Ukum and Logo which is the hub of agriculture in the State especially yam production has been under siege for the past 15 years.

"My subjects have stop farming, our children are no longer going to schools because all the schools, hospitals and markets have been destroyed by the armed herdsmen. The highest revenue-yielding LG in the state is completely crippled. Our economy has gone down to zero; we have become beggars in our father's land, our wives are giving birth to dwarf because of malnutrition," he lamented.

He pleaded with the president to "direct these armed herders who have killed and displaced our people and occupy their homes to move out. We can't live with murderers. As I am talking to you, 11 people have been killed this morning from Afia and still counting because many are still missing and scored are injured."

Similarly, the Ada 'Agatu, His Royal Highness Godwin Onah, also informed that over 2,000 farmers have been killed in what he described as coordinated attacks by armed herders between 2013 and now, lamenting that the herdsmen have taken over Agatu LGA.

Earlier, Governor Alia who commended the president for identifying with the state during its trying moment, said the number of those killed has surged from 56 to 72.

He maintained that this attacks were deliberate "because terrorists don't come as people who want to stay and graze, they come with AK-47, attack and kill farmers, displaced them and after a while, come back for occupation. We are helpless, we don't have arms to defend ourselves."

He expressed hope that the NSA's visit to the state will bring renewed hope, and the resolve of the state government to partner with the federal government to ensure that normalcy returns to Benue State.