Nigeria's Anglican Communion Condoles Catholic Church Over Pope Francis' Death

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev'd Dr. Henry Ndukuba has extended condolences to the Roman Catholic Church following the passing of Pope Francis.

LEADERSHIP reports that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

Ndukuba, in a letter signed and addressed to the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, The Most Rev'd Michael Francis Crotty, assured that the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) stands in solidarity with the global Christian community as they mourn the loss of a remarkable spiritual leader, shepherd, and servant of God.

The Primate acknowledged Pope Francis's unwavering devotion and sacrificial spirit towards the Body of Christ and the world.

He said, "His Holiness will be remembered for his humility, simplicity, and his heart for the poor, along with his steadfast advocacy for peace, justice, and Christian unity across denominational, racial, and national boundaries."

He further highlighted the significance of Pope Francis celebrating the Holy Mass on Easter Day at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome just hours before his peaceful transition.

"This underscores the unwavering devotion and sacrificial spirit with which he served the Body of Christ until the very end," Ndukuba noted.

He went on to convey his condolences on behalf of the House of Bishops, clergy, and faithful of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) to the Roman Catholic Church, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), and directly to His Excellency as the representative of the Holy See in Nigeria.

"We stand with you in prayer at this time of immense loss and commend the soul of His Holiness to the eternal rest and peace of God," he stated.

Ndukuba prayed that the Holy Spirit would bring comfort to the Roman Catholic faithful worldwide, especially to the flock that Pope Francis so lovingly shepherded.

He also committed the Church to "God's guidance and wisdom in the process of electing a successor in the days ahead."