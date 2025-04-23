Gambia: Man Denies Possession of Millions in Forged Currency

22 April 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kemeseng Sanneh (Kexx)

A Nigerian national accused of possessing millions in counterfeit currency was arraigned Tuesday before the Brusubi Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a single charge of purchasing forged bank notes.

Alpha Jallow, also known as Collins Nwoke, appeared before Magistrate K. Baldeh following his arrest by Gambian police, who alleged that he was found in possession of CFA 56,301,000 and $23,750,000 in forged U.S. dollars during a raid on a residence in Bakau.

The charge, brought under Section 334 of the Criminal Code, accuses Jallow of knowingly purchasing forged currency with the intent to circulate it.

Prosecutor Deputy Commissioner Malang Jarju opposed bail, citing the gravity of the offense and ongoing investigations. He requested an adjournment to allow the state to present witnesses in support of the case.

Magistrate Baldeh granted the prosecution's request and ordered that Jallow be remanded at the Mile 2 State Central Prison pending further proceedings. The matter has been adjourned to April 30 for continuation of the trial.

 

