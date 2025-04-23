Nigeria: Accidental Dane Gun Discharge Killed 12-Yr-Old, Injured 7 Others in Kaduna - Police

The Kaduna State Police Command has denied reports of an explosion in the Josawa Road area of Abakpa in Kaduna, stating that a 12-year-old boy was killed and seven others sustained injuries in an accidental dane gun accident.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, on Tuesday, the Command received a distress call about a blast in the area but, upon completion of a preliminary investigation, discovered that, contrary to reports, the incident was a result of an accidental dane gun discharge.

"On 22nd April 2025 at about 0830hrs, the Police received a distress call regarding a suspected blast in the Josawa Road area of Abakpa, Kaduna.

"In response, a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kawo Division, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

"The incident claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Abubakar Muhammed of Josawa Road. Additionally, seven other individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

"The Commissioner of Police, Garrison Commander, State Director, Department of State Services (DSS) and the chairman of Kaduna North Local Government have all visited the scene, and a thorough on-site assessment was carried out.

"Contrary to initial reports, experts confirmed that the incident was not an explosion. Preliminary investigations conducted by the Officer in charge of the Police Anti-Bomb Squad indicate that a locally made firearm (Dane gun) was discharged, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of the young boy.

"Further investigations and assessments are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The Police Command assures the public that further developments will be promptly and transparently communicated.

"The Command extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement read.