Nigeria: 'White House Enjoys It Too', Presidency Defends N10bn Solar Power Project for Aso Rock Villa

22 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has defended the Federal Government's approval of a N10 billion solar power project for the Presidential Villa, citing similar energy practices at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Onanuga made the statement via his X (formerly Twitter) handle in response to public concerns about the cost of the project and its necessity amid Nigeria's current economic challenges.

He noted that the United States Presidential residence, the White House, operates partially on solar power.

"The White House in Washington D.C. uses solar power," Onanuga wrote, positioning the decision as part of global best practices in sustainable energy use for government facilities.

His comment followed reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved a N10 billion plan to move the Presidential Villa off the national grid and install a comprehensive solar energy system, citing unsustainable power costs from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Critics have questioned the timing and scale of the expenditure. The solar power installation is expected to serve the President's residence, administrative buildings, and other essential facilities within the Aso Rock Villa complex.

