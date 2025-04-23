Nigeria: GMOs Key to Nigeria's Food Security, Says Federal Govt

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to harnessing biotechnology and biosafety as vital tools for addressing the country's public health and agricultural challenges, describing them as pivotal to national development.

This was made known by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, at a sensitisation workshop on biotechnology and biosafety in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dr. Salako emphasised that biotechnology holds immense potential in transforming healthcare delivery, especially in diagnostics, vaccine production, precision medicine, immunotherapy, and the treatment of endemic diseases.

He described it as a "cornerstone of innovation" with broad applications in health, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

"Our focus is not just on innovation for innovation's sake," Dr. Salako said. "We must prioritise biosafety to ensure that biotechnological advancements are safe, ethical, and aligned with Nigeria's needs."

He highlighted that DNA recombinant technology for vaccine production and regenerative medicine are some of the areas where biotechnology is already contributing to national health goals, particularly in tackling maternal and child health issues and childhood nutritional deficiencies.

Addressing ongoing public skepticism about genetically modified organisms (GMOs), Dr. Salako firmly debunked myths linking GMOs to cancer and other diseases. Citing over 2,000 scientific studies, including evaluations by international scientific bodies such as the US National Academy of Sciences and endorsements from 110 Nobel Laureates, he stated that GM foods were as safe, if not safer than conventional ones.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let our policies be guided by science, not speculation," he stressed. "We welcome open, evidence-based discussions. If any activist or organization has peer-reviewed evidence proving harm from GMOs, we invite them to present it."

The Minister also noted that President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda recognises the role of science and technology in driving development. According to him, the administration was committed to making Nigeria a "Blue Zone", a region associated with longevity, health, and productivity, through the responsible use of biotechnology.

To ensure transparency and public trust, Dr. Salako announced that the ministry would continue working closely with the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), and NAFDAC to improve regulation and labelling of GMO food products in Nigeria.

The workshop served as a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on policy, public engagement, and capacity-building initiatives, with the aim of strengthening Nigeria's biosafety framework and positioning the country as a biotechnology hub in Africa.

Dr. Salako urged participants to take part in "bold, constructive discussions" that would drive Nigeria's future health and food security efforts, anchored on science, safety, and sustainability.