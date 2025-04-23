South Africa: Safety Plan to Tackle Crime and Road Fatalities in KZN

As part of a bold and proactive strategy to curb rising crime and reduce road fatalities across KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has launched the Provincial Safety Plan.

The plan is aimed at intensifying law enforcement and strengthening community safety across the province.

Unveiled last week, the plan, developed under the coordination of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, represents a united and strategic approach to crime prevention through joint operations between police, traffic authorities, and various security agencies.

Ntuli inaugurated the rollout of the plan with a community engagement visit to Masukwana, near the densely populated Jika Joe area in Pietermaritzburg.

During the visit, Ntuli conducted ground-level safety checks, interacted with residents and listened to their safety concerns, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to responsive and people-centered governance.

"This plan marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to reclaim our communities from crime and lawlessness. We are determined to restore a sense of safety and dignity in our neighbourhoods, by working hand-in-hand with law enforcement and the people of KwaZulu-Natal," Ntuli said.

The Provincial Safety Plan focuses on:

· Coordinated crime prevention operations across urban and rural areas;

· Road safety enforcement to reduce vehicle-related fatalities;

· Community engagement and education initiatives;

· Targeted interventions in crime hotspots, and

· Enhanced visibility of law enforcement personnel.

The Premier's visit to Masukwana also served to reinforce the message that government is listening, present, and prepared to act decisively in the face of criminality.

"This is not just about enforcement--it is about building trust, collaboration, and safer living conditions for every resident," the Premier said.