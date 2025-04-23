South Africa: Safety Plan to Tackle Crime and Road Fatalities in KZN

22 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As part of a bold and proactive strategy to curb rising crime and reduce road fatalities across KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has launched the Provincial Safety Plan.

The plan is aimed at intensifying law enforcement and strengthening community safety across the province.

Unveiled last week, the plan, developed under the coordination of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, represents a united and strategic approach to crime prevention through joint operations between police, traffic authorities, and various security agencies.

Ntuli inaugurated the rollout of the plan with a community engagement visit to Masukwana, near the densely populated Jika Joe area in Pietermaritzburg.

During the visit, Ntuli conducted ground-level safety checks, interacted with residents and listened to their safety concerns, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to responsive and people-centered governance.

"This plan marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to reclaim our communities from crime and lawlessness. We are determined to restore a sense of safety and dignity in our neighbourhoods, by working hand-in-hand with law enforcement and the people of KwaZulu-Natal," Ntuli said.

The Provincial Safety Plan focuses on:

· Coordinated crime prevention operations across urban and rural areas;

· Road safety enforcement to reduce vehicle-related fatalities;

· Community engagement and education initiatives;

· Targeted interventions in crime hotspots, and

· Enhanced visibility of law enforcement personnel.

The Premier's visit to Masukwana also served to reinforce the message that government is listening, present, and prepared to act decisively in the face of criminality.

"This is not just about enforcement--it is about building trust, collaboration, and safer living conditions for every resident," the Premier said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.