Africa: Who Are the Cardinals Likely to Replace Pope Francis?

Following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, the Catholic Church is preparing for a conclave to elect his successor. While the process remains confidential, several cardinals are widely regarded as potential contenders, each representing diverse theological perspectives and regions.

Of the 138 cardinals eligible to vote in a private meeting, a total of 110 were appointed by Pope Francis. This group is notably more diverse than previous electors, with a higher representation from Asia, Africa and Latin America, reflecting Francis's goal of mirroring the Church's global reach.

As a result, there is a possibility that, for the first time in centuries, the next pope could come from Africa or Asia, or another region traditionally underrepresented in the Church's leadership.

Here are some of the most influential figures being considered for the papacy based on their roles and impact within the Church, according to the Daily Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office, the official daily publication from the Vaticana and Al Jazeera, a global media network.

1. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines)

Cardinal Tagle, 67, often called the "Asian Pope Francis," is one of the most prominent voices in the Catholic Church today. Known for his humility, pastoral sensitivity, and strong communication skills, he embodies many of the same qualities that defined Pope Francis's papacy.

Tagle has served as the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, an influential Vatican post overseeing the Church's missionary work worldwide, placing him at the heart of global Catholic affairs.

Born in Manila, capital city of the Philippines, his theological outlook leans toward a progressive vision, especially in matters of social justice, inclusion, and outreach to the poor, which closely mirrors the direction charted by Pope Francis.

2. Cardinal Peter Turkson (Ghana)

Cardinal Peter Turkson, 76, is widely known for his deep commitment to social justice, peacebuilding, and environmental stewardship, key themes that have also been central to Pope Francis's papacy.

A former head of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, Turkson played a role in shaping the Church's response to global inequality and climate change. He was also one of the main contributors to 'Laudato Si', Pope Francis's groundbreaking encyclical on the environment.

A native of Ghana, Cardinal Turkson's election would mark a historic moment as the first African pope in modern times. This would be a symbol of the Church's recognition of Africa's growing Catholic population.

Known for his eloquence, diplomatic skill, and theological depth, Turkson has long been considered papabile, a serious contender for the papacy.

3. Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu (DR Congo)

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, 65, the Archbishop of Kinshasa, is a prominent African voice in the Catholic Church and a known figure across the continent for his courageous stance on justice and peace.

Known for his strong moral leadership, Ambongo has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of the poor and marginalized, frequently speaking out against political instability, corruption, and violence in DR Congo.

Though considered as theologically traditional, Cardinal Ambongo combines this with a bold commitment to social advocacy. His leadership during moments of national crisis has earned him a reputation as a fearless defender of human dignity and Church values, even in the face of political pressure. If elected, Ambongo would mark a historic moment as the first African pope.

4. Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Vatican City)

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, is the Secretary of State of the Holy See and one of the Vatican's most influential figures. As the Church's top diplomat, he plays a central role in managing the Vatican's relations with nations worldwide and shaping its foreign policy.

Parolin is known for his diplomatic skills, having been instrumental in mediating international conflicts and fostering dialogue between countries with diverse political and religious backgrounds. His measured, calm approach to diplomacy has made him a respected figure within the Vatican and among cardinals.

Parolin's election to the papacy would bring a leadership style focused on diplomacy, fostering unity within the Church, and reinforcing the Vatican's global mission to promote peace and dialogue.

5. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi (Italy)

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, 69, Archbishop of Bologna, is a progressive and influential figure in the Catholic Church, known for his commitment to peace, social justice, and human rights. Aligned with Pope Francis's vision, Zuppi has focused on addressing the root causes of conflict and advocating for the marginalized.

He has been actively involved in international diplomatic efforts, particularly in Ukraine, where he played a key role in Vatican mediation. Zuppi also champions poverty alleviation, environmental sustainability, and refugee rights, reflecting his alignment with Francis's pastoral priorities.

6. Cardinal Mario Grech (Italy)

Cardinal Mario Grech, 68, the Secretary-General of the Synod of Bishops, plays a key role in shaping the Church's future alongside Pope Francis. Known for his intellectual rigor, spirituality, and commitment to pastoral care, Grech advocates for inclusivity, dialogue, and synodality within the Church.

His leadership has positioned him as a respected figure in addressing critical issues like evangelization and modern society. Grech's close relationship with Pope Francis enhances his candidacy, with supporters expecting him to continue the Pope's vision of reform, dialogue, and outreach to marginalized communities.

7. Cardinal Péter Erdõ (Hungary)

Cardinal Péter Erdõ, 72, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest and Primate of Hungary, is a leading conservative voice in the Catholic Church. Known for his theological expertise, particularly in moral theology and ecclesiology, Erdõ advocates for preserving traditional teachings and doctrinal continuity.

He is recognized for his cautious approach to change and his commitment to upholding values related to life, marriage, and family. As a pastoral leader, Erdõ blends orthodoxy with a deep care for the spiritual well-being of his flock, making him a respected figure in Hungary and beyond. His candidacy appeals to those seeking stability and clarity in the Church's teachings.

To be eligible for the papacy, a candidate must be a baptized male Roman Catholic. Only cardinals under 80 years old, participate in the papal conclave, where they vote in secret until a new pope is elected by a two-thirds majority. The conclave, with up to 120 electors, signals the outcome with black or white smoke. Once elected, a cardinal announces the new pope's name from St. Peter's Basilica.