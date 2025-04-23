South Africa: Overcrowding Woes at Pollsmoor Prison - South African News Briefs - April 23, 2025

Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
A prisoner at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.
23 April 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Pollsmoor Juveniles Raise Alarm Over Overcrowding, Poor Conditions

Juveniles at Pollsmoor Prison complained to visiting parliamentarians about overcrowding and inadequate bathroom facilities during an oversight visit by Parliament's Correctional Services Committee, reports EWN. The committee inspected various sections, including kitchens, clinics, bathrooms, a butchery, the juvenile centre, and the area housing mothers and babies. In the overcrowded juvenile remand section, 53 boys were seen packed into a room with double bunk beds, some appearing wide-eyed and innocent while others displayed gang-related tattoos. Committee chairperson Kgomotso Ramolobeng said that inmates still had rights, despite their crimes, and acknowledged the need for better conditions. She confirmed that recommendations would be made to address the issues identified during the inspection.

Millions Siphoned to Politicians, Officials in Asbestos Roof Trial, Court Hears

The multi-million rand asbestos roof removal trial continued in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, reports SABC News. Prosecutor and Senior Council Nazeer Cassim told the court that millions of rands were distributed between businessmen, powerful politicians and high-ranking officials. He said that the state would call witnesses to testify on how the accused siphoned off funds from the Department of Human Settlements and were rewarded. Cassim detailed that between November 2014 and March 2015, R10 million was paid to accused 13, R5 million to accused 1, and R1 million each to accused 12 and 18, asserting that "numbers don't lie."

Newzroom Afrika Anchor Takes Indefinite Leave After Assault Allegations

Newzroom Afrika confirmed that its prominent news anchor, Aldrin Sampear, had taken an indefinite leave of absence with immediate effect following serious allegations of physical assault during a road rage incident in Johannesburg, reports EWN. The incident gained widespread attention after a video, recorded by the alleged victim and showing a distressed driver accusing Sampear of physical aggression, went viral on social media. In response, the broadcaster released a statement affirming that it took the allegations seriously and had launched an internal investigation to establish the facts. Newzroom Afrika also reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards and professional conduct among its staff.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.