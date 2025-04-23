South Africa: Overcrowding Woes at Pollsmoor Prison - South African News Briefs - April 23, 2025

Pollsmoor Juveniles Raise Alarm Over Overcrowding, Poor Conditions

Juveniles at Pollsmoor Prison complained to visiting parliamentarians about overcrowding and inadequate bathroom facilities during an oversight visit by Parliament's Correctional Services Committee, reports EWN. The committee inspected various sections, including kitchens, clinics, bathrooms, a butchery, the juvenile centre, and the area housing mothers and babies. In the overcrowded juvenile remand section, 53 boys were seen packed into a room with double bunk beds, some appearing wide-eyed and innocent while others displayed gang-related tattoos. Committee chairperson Kgomotso Ramolobeng said that inmates still had rights, despite their crimes, and acknowledged the need for better conditions. She confirmed that recommendations would be made to address the issues identified during the inspection.

Millions Siphoned to Politicians, Officials in Asbestos Roof Trial, Court Hears

The multi-million rand asbestos roof removal trial continued in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, reports SABC News. Prosecutor and Senior Council Nazeer Cassim told the court that millions of rands were distributed between businessmen, powerful politicians and high-ranking officials. He said that the state would call witnesses to testify on how the accused siphoned off funds from the Department of Human Settlements and were rewarded. Cassim detailed that between November 2014 and March 2015, R10 million was paid to accused 13, R5 million to accused 1, and R1 million each to accused 12 and 18, asserting that "numbers don't lie."

Newzroom Afrika Anchor Takes Indefinite Leave After Assault Allegations

Newzroom Afrika confirmed that its prominent news anchor, Aldrin Sampear, had taken an indefinite leave of absence with immediate effect following serious allegations of physical assault during a road rage incident in Johannesburg, reports EWN. The incident gained widespread attention after a video, recorded by the alleged victim and showing a distressed driver accusing Sampear of physical aggression, went viral on social media. In response, the broadcaster released a statement affirming that it took the allegations seriously and had launched an internal investigation to establish the facts. Newzroom Afrika also reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards and professional conduct among its staff.

