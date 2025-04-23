Kenyans Want Stronger Climate Action From Rich Nations

23 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairoobi — A new Afrobarometer survey released on Earth Day shows most Kenyans aware of climate change say it is worsening their lives and want stronger action from both the government and wealthy nations.

Out of 28 African countries surveyed, 62% of Kenyans are aware of climate change.

Among them, 80% say it has made life worse, and 65% blame human activity.

Nearly 40% believe the Kenyan government should lead efforts to combat it, while 25% look to rich countries.

Kenyans also support investments in climate-resilient infrastructure (82%), pressure on developed nations for more aid (77%), and wind and solar energy (68%), even if costs rise.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

Nine survey rounds in up to 42 countries have been completed since 1999. Round 10 surveys were launched in January 2024.

Afrobarometer's national partners conduct face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent's choice that yield country-level results with margins of error of +/-2 to +/-3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.