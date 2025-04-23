Nigeria: 'My Time Isn't Up Yet' - Ebenezer Obey Refutes Death Rumour

This is not the first time Obey has had to dispel such rumours.

Legendary Nigerian singer Ebenezer Obey has yet again debunked fake news claiming he passed away.

Unverified reports had earlier suggested that he died in Lagos.

To correct this misinformation, he took to his social media pages to refute the claims with a post captioned, "I AM ALIVE".

The music icon dismissed the rumours as "false and misleading," urging the public to ignore such misinformation.

The singer emphasised that his time had not yet come according to God's plan for his life.

Obey, who recently celebrated his 83rd birthday, also expressed sincere gratitude to those who reached out to check on him.

"It is fake news that started a few hours ago that Evangelist Ebenezer Obey has passed on to glory. It is a pure lie. I am alive. And that is not what Jesus has written about me. What Jesus has written about me will only manifest in my life. I am alive, says the Lord. And I do not believe any fake news; I am alive. And I dey kampe," he said.

He continued, "My time is not up yet. Until when Jesus says my time is up, nobody... Everything they are saying... (any purported evil over me will not come to pass). It is Yoruba. Thank you to all the people who have been calling. I am alive."

This is not the first time Obey has had to dispel such rumours. In 2020, he also dismissed similar false claims about his death on social media. Every year, he has had to debunk news of his death on social media.

The 83-year-old is renowned for Christian spiritual themes in his music and has since the early 1990s retired into Nigerian gospel music ministry.

It will be worthy of note to also say that Chief Commander, just as he is fondly called by his fans, played alongside popular gospel music veteran Pastor Kunle Ajayi during his 30 years on stage concert in Lagos.