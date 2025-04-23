Nigeria: Presidency Cites White House Example to Justify Choice of Aso Villa Solar Power Project

22 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — Amid the public outcry, the Presidency has defended the Federal Executive Council's approval of N10 billion solar energy project for the State House.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the clarification on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, following media reports questioning the necessity of the project, especially in light of Nigeria's current economic realities.

Onanuga contended that transitioning the State House to solar power aligns with global best practices, noting that the White House in Washington, D.C., also uses solar energy as part of its power supply.

"The White House in Washington D.C. uses solar power," he wrote, implying that the adoption of renewable energy for high-level government facilities is not unprecedented and reflects a commitment to sustainability.

The presidential spokesman backed up his point with video of a similar project executed for the American number residence, which explains the reasons the US Presidency opted for the solar alternative.

The proposed solar system, it was gathered, would provide stable electricity for the President's residence, administrative offices, and other essential buildings within the State House complex, enhancing energy efficiency and long-term cost savings.

While some Nigerians have applauded the environmental benefits of the initiative, others have raised concerns about its price tag and whether such expenditure is prudent at a time when many citizens are grappling with economic hardship.

