Nigeria: Herder Killed, 26 Cattle Poisoned in Plateau

23 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Gunmen have reportedly killed a herder, Hamza Sulaiman, in Shen community, Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

Garba Abdullahi, Chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), said the attack occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Monday while six herders were grazing. Three cattle and several sheep were also killed.

Jafar Jibrin Bayero, the deceased's uncle, said Hamza's body was found in a shallow grave after the shooting.

He was buried at Dadin Cowa following funeral prayers.

Fulani leaders called for justice and urged their communities to remain peaceful.

In a separate incident, 26 cattle were allegedly poisoned near the INEC office in Mangu LGA. Musa Muhammad, Secretary of MACBAN in Mangu, said the cattle were grazing when the poisoning occurred around 1:30 p.m. Local security personnel, including the DSS and police, visited the scene and confirmed the deaths. Poisoned mangoes and contaminated water were discovered.

Muhammad accused the Muwagvle youth group of orchestrating the poisoning, but the group's spokesperson, Satmak Bala, denied the claim, calling it baseless.

Meanwhile, the Plateau chapter of the Coalition of Fulani Registered Organizations denied issuing preconditions for peace in the state. Chairman Garba Abdullahi clarified that their April 7 press briefing in Kaduna was a plea for intervention--not demands--regarding insecurity in Bokkos LGA. He said their message was distorted by some media outlets, misrepresenting the Fulani community's stance.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.