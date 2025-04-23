Africa: AU Forces Convene in Kampala to Boost Somalia Stabilisation

Senior officials and delegates from Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) gathered in Kampala today for a high-level preparatory meeting. The session precedes an Extra-Ordinary Summit aimed at evaluating ongoing efforts and setting the strategic direction for long-term peace and stability in Somalia.

This summit was agreed upon during the recent official visit of Somali President H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Uganda. Leaders resolved to convene under the theme "To Stabilize Somalia," identifying this as the mission's ultimate objective.

Speaking at the opening of the technical and senior officials' meeting, Ambassador John Mugerwa, representing the Permanent Secretary of Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the gathering as timely. It comes in the wake of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) mandate ending on 31 December 2024.

Ambassador Mugerwa recalled that the African Union Peace and Security Council endorsed AUSSOM's Concept of Operations in August 2024. He explained that the mission is currently in its first phase, focusing on repositioning troops and transferring key security locations to Somali forces to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.

"In the spirit of the common African defence and security policy, an attack on one is considered an attack on all," he said. "This is the spirit that has so far guided this struggle from the early days of AMISOM."

He underscored that AUSSOM's success rests on Somalia's ability to build and prepare its national security forces, adding that it "hinges on force generation, integration, mentorship, and the readiness of Somali forces."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Uganda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Condemning the recent spike in attacks by the Al-Shabaab, Ambassador Mugerwa commended the bravery of Somali forces and their international allies.

"We must not allow Al-Shabaab to win," he said, stressing that the meeting presents a critical opportunity to resolve operational issues and establish a clear strategic path.

He further called for stronger financial and logistical support, stating, "The success of this mission will depend in large part on the provision of adequate, predictable and sustainable funding." He acknowledged the crucial contributions of the European Union, the United Kingdom, and other international partners.

He conveyed condolences to those injured and honoured the soldiers from TCCs and Somalia who, "paid the ultimate price in the pursuit of peace and stability in Somalia."

Ambassador Mugerwa reaffirmed Uganda's long-term commitment to Somalia, dating back to its initial troop deployment under AMISOM in 2007. He proposed the creation of a political body to oversee stabilisation efforts, backed by a robust monitoring and evaluation system, and advocated for political reconciliation between Somalia's federal government, its federal member states, and clan leaders.

The meeting was attended by key military and diplomatic leaders, including Uganda's Ambassador to Somalia, Prof. Sam Tulya-Muhika; Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sam Okiding; AUSSOM Force Commander, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma; and representatives from Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda.