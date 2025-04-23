Zimbabwe: We Cannot Stay Home When We Have to Put Food On the Table - Zimbabweans Ignore Calls for a Stay Away, Cite Tough Economy

Scepticism is growing towards war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza's strategy to nullify a ZANU PF clique pushing for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule beyond the stipulated two terms.

Geza, who has positioned himself as a champion of constitutionalism by challenging the extension of President Mnangagwa's rule, now faces doubts over his ambitious plan.

The firebrand war veteran has called for stay-aways as a sign of protest against Mnangagwa's rule but has twice received a tepid response from the public.

Geza's call for indefinite protests flopped Tuesday, with the country's major cities bustling with activity.

Harare resident Daniel Mateta told NewZimbabwe.com that the stay-away puts ordinary citizens in a difficult position, forcing them to choose between survival and the change Geza is advocating for.

"Coming to work today is a result of poverty. Someone telling us to stay away--I find it meaningless. I have to solve my problem by coming to work. I don't even know this Geza," said Mateta.

Geza is banking on the support of citizens frustrated by the ailing economy, which has left the majority on the brink of formal unemployment.

However, with most people engaged in informal employment, Geza's proposed strategy has fallen on deaf ears as citizens prioritise making a living over protesting against the government.

Robert Moyo, who operates a grinding mill in Mbare, said that while there is an appetite for change, earning a living takes precedence over anti-Mnangagwa protests.

"We are being squeezed from both sides. The economy is tough, which makes it hard for me to stay at home. I want economic change, but it's difficult to choose which side to take. You can't stay at home because I have to put food on the table in the evening, which requires me to be at work during the day," said Moyo.

Moyo's sentiments are shared by many Zimbabweans who are frustrated by the country's economic and political situation.

The ruling party, ZANU-PF, has been accused of entrenching corruption, with elites benefiting at the expense of the poor, who bear the brunt of the failing economy.

The country's opposition is also in disarray, leaving citizens without a strong alternative voice or representation.

Despite boasting military backing, Geza's plan risks fizzling out, with citizens taking it with a pinch of salt.

In 2017, President Mnangagwa--with the army's support and street protests--toppled long-time leader Robert Mugabe, a playbook Geza is attempting to replicate.

Political analyst Lazarus Sauti said that while Geza has silenced voices supporting President Mnangagwa's term extension, he must reconsider his modus operandi.

"Geza is riding on the general consensus of Zimbabweans, especially regarding presidential term limits. Zimbabweans are against that. However, stay-aways in an informal economy like Zimbabwe's are not sustainable.

"He should change his tack if he is to silence the 'ED 2030' discourse. Credit to him--Geza has managed to frighten the bootlickers who were singing the 2030 chorus," said Sauti.