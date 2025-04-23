Zimbabwe: Opposition Supporter Madzibaba Veshanduko's Home Petrol Bombed

A staunch supporter of the opposition, Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as "Madzibaba veShanduko," had his home petrol bombed on Monday night by unknown assailants.

Karembera's home is located in the area under Chief Chipuriro in Guruve South and the property was reduced to ashes.

Karembera himself was not at home when the attack took place. However, his 17-year-old son, Laxmore, sustained injuries while rescuing his two younger siblings from the inferno.

Laxmore suffered deep lacerations to his neck and feet before he managed to escape with his siblings into the surrounding fields. He was rushed to Guruve District Hospital by neighbours.

"I was not at home when this happened," Karembera recounted. "My neighbours, who witnessed everything, told me they heard noises around midnight that sounded like petrol bombs. My son has since confirmed it.

"He told me he went out of his bedroom to investigate when he heard the strange noise. When he got outside, he realised that part of the house was on fire.

"He ran back to his bedroom to wake up his siblings, with whom he shared a room. As they were escaping, another petrol bomb was thrown at them, but thankfully, they managed to get away through the fields."

Karembera told NewZimbabwe.com that his neighbours reported seeing two top-of-the-range vehicles visiting his home before the incident. He suspects those individuals are responsible for the attack.

"They told me that two GD6 Toyota Double cabs arrived at my house before the attack. I suspect those people are responsible for setting my home alight with petrol bombs," Karembera stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Karembera has since filed a police report at Guruve District Police Station, and police officers attended the scene around 10 am on Tuesday.

Karembera also described the apparent slowness of healthcare workers in attending to his son despite the urgent need for medical care. He believes this is due to his open support for Chamisa.

"Laxmore was taken to Shinje Clinic in Ward 7 by my friends, but the staff there refused to treat him, saying his injuries were too severe. They referred him to Guruve District Hospital, where, again, he was not attended to.

"The healthcare workers appeared completely disinterested. I had to phone friends to help me get him to a private health facility where he is currently receiving treatment. He is in a great deal of pain," he explained.

"We are not safe in our own homes, and yet we claim to be independent. There is no freedom whatsoever. We are being traumatised day and night," he lamented, his voice heavy with despair.

Karembera was arrested in March 2022 and reportedly tortured at Harare Central Police Station. He was charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly went into Harare Central Business District wearing yellow regalia, which then symbolised support for the Citizens Coalition for Change, just a month after its inception by Chamisa.