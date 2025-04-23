Zimbabwe: Easter and Independence Holiday Road Traffic Accidents Up By 34% - Police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a concerning increase of 34 percent in the number of accidents that occurred over the Easter and Independence holidays this year, compared to the same period in 2024.

While the police noted that the number of fatalities during the 2025 Easter holidays fell slightly from 25 to 21 compared to the previous year, the number of injured persons actually rose, from 159 recorded last year to 178 this year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that both the number of accidents and the number of people injured were up on last year's figures for the same period.

"On Easter and Independence Holidays, a total of 384 road traffic accidents were recorded compared to 286 recorded during the same period last year.

"The number of fatal road traffic accidents and people killed decreased from 27 to 24 and the number of fatal accidents decreased from 26 to 21. The number of people injured went up from 159 to 178," Nyathi said.

He highlighted the most serious accident, which occurred in Norton on 21 April 2025 which claimed four (4) lives.

"One of the road traffic accidents recorded during the 2025 Easter and Independence Holidays includes the accident which occurred at the 51km peg along Harare Bulawayo Road on the 21st of April at around 1200hrs, where four people were killed, while 14 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi which had 18 passengers on board, veered off the road and overturned."

"As a result, three (3) passengers died on the spot and one (1) died upon admission at Norton Hospital."

Nyathi also drew attention to the tragic consequences of hit-and-run accidents, where motorists failed to stop at the scene.

"During the period, three (3) hit-and-run fatal accidents were recorded in Murewa and Harare. The first accident occurred on the 19th of April 2025, at the 57km peg along the Mutoko Chidye dust road, when an unknown motorcyclist hit a pedestrian and sped off. The victim died upon admission at Mutoko Hospital. The second accident occurred on the 20th of April 2025 along Harare-Bulawayo Road at Tynwald flyover when an unknown male adult was hit by an identified vehicle and died on the spot.

"On the same date, another accident occurred along Harare- Bulawayo Road, near Puma Service Station in Whitehouse, where a 66-year-old man was hit by a Nissan Caravan vehicle. The victim died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group Hospital, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop after the accident," Nyathi said.