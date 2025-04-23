Kenya: Nairobi Expressway - Time to Ditch Manual Toll Collection for a Greener, Smoother Future

The construction of the double-decker Nairobi Expressway was designed to reduce the crippling traffic congestion within the city -- a major economic burden that costs Nairobi approximately Sh120 billion annually due to traffic delays, according to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in 2024. While the Expressway has indeed helped alleviate congestion, it is now time for an honest conversation about the toll payment system, especially as Nairobi grapples with increasing traffic at toll booths, particularly during rainy seasons.

Currently, both Manual Toll Collection (MTC) and Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) are in operation on the Nairobi Expressway. However, the presence of MTC, particularly at key exits like Haile Selassie Avenue, creates severe bottlenecks. These delays at MTC booths lead to traffic jams, significantly slowing down vehicle flow and diminishing the Expressway's efficiency. The issue becomes particularly problematic when drivers using the ETC lanes are unable to access them due to the congestion caused by vehicles stuck in the MTC lanes.

The Nairobi Expressway was built with the vision of revolutionizing Nairobi's transportation system and alleviating congestion. As part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Expressway exemplifies the country's commitment to addressing Kenya's infrastructural deficit, alongside other major projects like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). However, to fully unlock the potential of the Expressway, embracing technology -- particularly through the exclusive use of ETC -- is essential.

While some may find MTC convenient, the reality is that for the Nairobi Expressway to function efficiently and sustainably, the ETC system must be the sole method of toll collection. Traditional MTC, which still allows payments through M-Pesa and Airtel Money, slows down traffic, causing long queues at toll booths. These bottlenecks lead to longer waiting times, increased fuel consumption, and higher carbon emissions.

In contrast, ETC facilitates seamless toll collection through radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags or automated payment methods. This allows vehicles to pass through toll gates without stopping, reducing congestion and enabling a smoother driving experience. With ETC, vehicles can maintain a steady flow, cutting down on idling and low-speed travel, ultimately reducing fuel consumption and lowering vehicle emissions.

A 2023 study revealed that a motorist who uses the ETC option for 10,000 trips could save around 314 litres of fuel and reduce their carbon footprint by approximately 670 kilograms. Moreover, the Nairobi Expressway has already been designed with sustainability in mind, featuring energy-efficient lighting, Intelligent Transport Systems for traffic management, tree planting, and the incorporation of electric public transport options such as buses.

To truly unlock the potential of the Nairobi Expressway, the removal of MTC in favour of exclusive ETC usage is crucial. This change will not only improve traffic flow but also align the Expressway with Nairobi's broader environmental goals by reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions. It will also enable the smooth, uninterrupted movement of vehicles, allowing Nairobians to benefit fully from the road's intended purpose: reducing congestion and boosting economic productivity.

Furthermore, adopting ETC will contribute to smarter urban planning. The real-time data collected by ETC systems can be used to better manage traffic, optimize public transport, and inform future infrastructure projects. This data-driven approach can also help promote sustainable transport options like electric vehicles, reducing reliance on traditional, fuel-consuming cars.

In early 2024, Kenya was struck by devastating floods that killed 315 people, injured 188, and displaced many more. Modernizing Kenya's transport sector, with the support of development partners like China, could help the country mitigate the effects of climate change. However, there remains a need for larger carbon emitters to take greater responsibility. Many countries, including Kenya, have set ambitious goals to achieve zero emissions by 2050 under the United Nations Paris Agreement. While China has set its own target for 2060, it has emerged as a global leader in the fight against climate change.

Finally, China's continued support for large-scale infrastructure projects in Kenya, such as the Nairobi Expressway, highlights the importance of improving infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth. The Nairobi Expressway stands as a testament to the positive impact of international partnerships in infrastructure development, and embracing ETC will ensure that Kenya maximizes the long-term benefits of this vital project.

The writer is a Journalist and Communication Consultant.