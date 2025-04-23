Ethiopia, IMF Chief Holds High-Level Talks On Reform

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva held a high-level meeting on Monday with Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and National Bank Governor Mamo Mihretu.

Ethiopian delegation met IMF chief as part of the ongoing 2025 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The discussions focused on Ethiopia's ongoing economic reform agenda, a critical effort to stabilize the economy and boost long-term growth. Kristalina, in a statement shared on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, praised Ethiopia's reform efforts and reaffirmed the IMF's strong commitment to supporting Ethiopia's development goals.

"We discussed Ethiopia's reform program and reaffirmed the IMF's support for a strong partnership in the country's path toward sustainable growth and prosperity," Kristalina wrote.

The meeting comes at a crucial time, as Ethiopia navigates complex challenges including debt sustainability, macroeconomic reform, and inflation management, while also seeking to stimulate job creation and attract investment.

This year's Spring Meetings, held from April 21 to 26, convene global leaders, central bankers, finance ministers, and private sector stakeholders under the theme: "Jobs - The Path to Prosperity." The discussions are centered on key global issues such as the economic outlook, financial stability, poverty reduction, employment, climate change, and the implications of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Ethiopia's presence at the meetings reflects its growing engagement with international financial institutions, especially as the country seeks debt restructuring and additional financing to support its Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda.

Parallel to the IMF-World Bank meetings, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors are also meeting in Washington, with South Africa chairing the group this year. These discussions are expected to align with broader efforts to coordinate global financial policy, particularly in developing economies.

Ethiopia's continued dialogue with the IMF is seen as an essential step toward unlocking further support, enhancing investor confidence, and reinforcing macroeconomic stability

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL 2025