Africa: Ethiopia Sets Pace in Africa's Agricultural Transformation

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia continues to lead the way in the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), with experts praising the country's unwavering commitment to agricultural reform, food security, and climate resilience.

Recent assessments show that Ethiopia's progressive agricultural policies and innovative strategies are setting a continental standard, positioning the nation as a model for sustainable agricultural development across Africa.

CAADP, a flagship initiative under the African Union's Agenda 2063, aims to eradicate hunger and reduce poverty through agriculture-led economic growth. Member states of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) periodically evaluate their progress under the CAADP framework every two years.

The Agriculture Minister's Advisor and CAADP Focal Person Zena Habtewold highlighted Ethiopia's remarkable strides in crop and livestock productivity as well as environmental conservation.

"In recent years, Ethiopia has significantly enhanced agricultural output, especially in wheat production," he said. "Since 2022, Ethiopia has successfully substituted wheat imports and has also achieved notable gains in livestock productivity through initiatives like the Bounty of Basket."

He further emphasized Ethiopia's leadership in environmental protection through the Green Legacy Initiative, which has gained international recognition and replication by other African countries.

"The Green Legacy has played a critical role in combating climate change, increasing our forest coverage from 17% to over 23%. This is an inspiring example for the continent," Zena added.

According to the advisor, Ethiopia's consistent efforts are laying a solid foundation for national food security. The country's integrated approach, combining climate action with agricultural modernization, is yielding tangible results that could guide other African nations aiming to achieve CAADP goals.

Zena concluded by reaffirming Ethiopia's commitment to sustaining this momentum and contributing to Africa's broader development ambitions through continued innovation and regional cooperation.

CAADP supports countries to enhance resilience to climate variability through development of disaster preparedness policies and strategies, early warning response systems and social safety nets.

The forum highlighted its unwavering dedication to enhancing agricultural investments in Ethiopia, aiming to sustain and expand current initiatives.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL 2025