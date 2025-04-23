Kenyans beware, these attractive motorbike offers on Facebook are not from asset finance company Watu

IN SHORT: Imposter Facebook pages and accounts continue to target unsuspecting Kenyans. Be on the lookout for this Facebook page using the name of asset finance company Watu to offer users motorbikes on credit.

The Facebook page Watu Credit Company wants Kenyans to believe it is the official Facebook page of Watu, an asset finance company operating in at least six African countries, including Kenya.

The page uses Watu's logo and graphics to advertise different brands of motorbikes and invites users to buy them on credit.

It claims users can get a new motorbike by paying a deposit of KSh15,000 (about US$115) and the rest in daily instalments of KSh275 (about US$2.1) for 22 months. Its adverts also include offers for second-hand motorbikes.

The page asks interested users to call or send a WhatsApp message to the phone number provided. It boasts over 13,000 followers, and its posts have drawn enquiries from interested users.

But is this page and its offers to be trusted? We checked.

Imposter page

Africa Check noted that the page followed the same pattern as other imposter Facebook pages and accounts we have debunked before. It lacks a website for customers to make enquiries and transactions and uses unbranded images for its adverts, which are mostly repeated.

Legitimate financial institutions have websites or apps to inform customers about the nature of their business and enable them to make transactions. Their social media accounts have professionally designed graphics with logos and unique brand colours, and their adverts are distinct but send similar messages.

Africa Check searched online and found Watu's official website, https://watuafrica.com. The company says its official Facebook pages are Watu Kenya and Watu Simu Kenya. The phone number provided by the suspicious page is not listed on Watu's website or Facebook pages. This is a clear sign that it is not associated with the company.

The Facebook page in question is run by an impostor and its offers should be ignored.