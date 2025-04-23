Kenya's Standard newspaper didn't report that former deputy president Gachagua has 'one testicle'

IN SHORT: There appears to be a surge in false claims targeting Kenya's former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua. This front page claiming that he has been diagnosed with a testicular disorder is fake.

Kenya's former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has "one testicle", and this has caused him to have depression and low self-esteem. This is according to the headline of what looks like the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper circulating on Facebook.

"One Testicle," the headline screams. The front page features an image of Gachagua gesturing.

According to its summary, medical reports from Karen Hospital indicate that Gachagua has a "Testecular Disorder rare in only 3-4% of males".

"Having one Testacle can lead to depression, loss of self-esteem and is the primary cause of Bipolar Madness in men. This condition, while uncommon, can have profound psychological and emotional effects," it reads.

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterised by recurrent depression or mania.

Gachagua was Kenya's deputy president from September 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024. Kenyan president William Ruto and other leaders, both in government and in the main opposition party, had accused him of dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines.

The accusations stemmed from Gachagua's focus on Mount Kenya politics, where he frequently portrayed himself as the leader and defender of the region. Some of his public statements were also viewed as divisive.

Gachagua has accused Ruto of being behind his political woes. He has also mobilised opposition against Ruto, hoping to unseat him in the 2027 general election.

During his impeachment trial at the senate, Gachagua fell ill and was rushed to Karen Hospital in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The front page has been posted here and here.

But is it legit? We checked.

Another altered front page

The Standard is one of the reputable newspapers in Kenya and is known to adhere to strict editorial standards, including striving to be ethical and accurate in its reporting. However, the front page in question falls short of these qualities.

For instance, the sentence "Gachagua has a Testecular Disorder rare in only 3-4% of males" is illogical and incorrect. It would have made sense if it had been: "Gachagua has a testicular disorder, which is rare and occurs in only 3-4% of males."

The Standard newspaper usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, and on its e-paper platform.

The circulating front page is dated 16 April 2025 but resembles the 15 April issue, with the headline: "General's last wish." It discusses the preliminary report of a 2024 helicopter accident that killed General Francil Ogolla, the Kenyan Chief of the Defence Forces, and features his image.

The fake front page replaces the genuine headline with "One Testicle" and swaps Ogolla's image with that of Gachagua.

On 17 April, the newspaper posted a blurred version of the front page in question, with the word "fake" printed on it.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT: This is NOT a genuine cover of The Standard. Be cautious NOT to fall for propaganda and deep fakes. For GENUINE news updates, VERIFY from our accounts @StandardKenya and @KTNNewsKE," it cautioned.

Africa Check previously debunked a similar front page that claimed Gachagua suffered from bipolar disorder.

The front page in circulation is fake and should be ignored.