Nigeria: Insecurity - Former Nigerian Refugees Fleeing Back to Chad Republic

At least 50 former Nigerian refugees have returned to the Chad Republic due to threats by Boko Haram insurgents.

A community leader in the Doron Baga area of Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said more were also planning to leave because Boko Haram insurgents did not allow them to return to their farms or go about their business safely.

"Our people are returning to Chad because Boko Haram insurgents are disturbing us. They will not allow you to farm or fish in our rivers," the elderly man said, requesting anonymity for fear of sanction by the authorities.

This newspaper reported how eight of the former refugees were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents while fishing outside their resettled community in the Doron Baga area of Kukawa Local Government Area. They regained freedom six days later after paying ransom to their abductors.

Their abduction occurred a few months after the Borno State Government completed the relocation of the over 7,000 refugees repatriated from the Republic of Chad.

The refugees lived in Chad for over 10 years after their displacement by the Boko Haram insurgency.

According to the community leader, apart from security concerns, they also have no access to basic amenities.

He complained that there was no functional school for children in the community where they were resettled. Access to healthcare is also poor.

"While in Chad, our children were going to school and had progressed significantly. If one was sick, they would get treatment free of charge.

"We were also getting free food, but here in Doron Baga, there is no school for our children. The children are only roaming the streets. Our hospital also does not have drugs," a community leader said.

He added that the situation was pathetic and the government needed to improve security and other basic amenities to encourage resettlement in the communities.

"I know over 50 people have returned to Chad, and more are also planning to leave," he said, lamenting how the government neglected them despite promises made to them while they were in Chad.

"Governor Zulum assured us he would take care of us for at least six months after our return. However, apart from the N200,000 given to us in Maiduguri, since our return to Doron Baga, no official has come to check on us," the community leader added.

Authorities yet to speak about development.

However, YERWA EXPRESS NEWS, a local media outlet in the state that also confirmed the development, warned the emerging security challenges would jeopardise some investments by the state government.

"This is a setback to the government's effort to ensure abandoned territories are repopulated and civil authorities are restored."