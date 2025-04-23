Police IG Coleman speaking to reporters in Ganta on Monday, April 21, 2025, the eve of the Nimba County senatorial by-election.

Nimba County — Although official results from the National Elections Commission are still pending, preliminary data and tallies suggest Hon. Samuel Brown Kogar of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction is leading in the Nimba County senatorial by-election. In response, the Citizens Movement for Change has issued a post-election statement acknowledging the apparent outcome.

"Based on credible data gathered from the CMC War Room, it is evident that Hon. Kogar holds an unassailable lead in the ongoing Nimba County by-election," the movement said in a statement released late Monday. "While we await the official pronouncement of results by the National Elections Commission, we take no pleasure in denying what is clear: The people of Nimba have voted to maintain the status quo by electing the candidate of the MDR, backed by the Unity Party alliance."

The high-stakes contest, held to fill the vacancy created by the death of Sen. Prince Y. Johnson in November 2024, attracted seven contenders. CMC fielded Mack Gblinwon, who ran on a platform of grassroots transformation, challenging dominant political forces both from the current ruling party and a coalition of former leaders.

In its statement, CMC extended congratulations to the Unity Party alliance and Hon. Kogar for what it described as "a healthy and well-fought victory."

"While we hoped the people would have made a different choice, we fully respect their democratic right to choose," CMC noted. "Despite the harsh realities many of our people face -- poverty, poor infrastructure and lack of opportunity -- they have kept faith with the current leadership. We hope this vote of confidence will not be taken for granted."

CMC also used the moment to reflect on its own journey, positioning the campaign as a moral victory in the face of powerful adversaries.

"We stood not just against a candidate, but against two powerful political alliances -- one backed by the full weight of the sitting government, and the other supported by two former presidents, a former vice president and a former presidential candidate. That, in itself, is a victory," the statement emphasized.

The movement further applauded the people of Nimba for demonstrating "unmatched class and civility" during the electoral process, and commended the elections commission for its professionalism.

"We urge you to continue on this path, ensuring fairness and transparency at every stage," the release added.

While the NEC is yet to formally announce the winner, unofficial tallies reported by journalists and observers across Nimba County place Kogar ahead of his closest rival, Edith Gongloe Weh-Liamue.

For CMC, the by-election marks not a defeat, but the start of a broader mission.

"This is not the end for CMC -- it is only the beginning. We remain steadfast in our mission to redeem and rebuild Liberia, brick by brick, community by community."