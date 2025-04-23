Kenya: Police Investigating Killing of 9 Family Members in Siaya Arson Attack

23 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Police in Ugunja, Siaya are investigating an arson attack where nine family members were killed Tuesday night over a suspected land dispute.

According to officers, the incident occurred in Upanda village, Sigomre where a man, his wife and seven children were killed.

Unknown people set the family house on fire, where it spread killing everyone.

The children are aged 17, 15, 12, 9, 7, 5 and a six-month-old infant.

The charred bodies have been preserved at the Siaya County referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

Nothing was salvaged from the burning house.

