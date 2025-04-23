Liberia: CMC Concedes Defeat in Nimba County Senatorial By-Election, Congratulates Kogar

Monrovia — The Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) has officially conceded defeat in the Nimba County senatorial by-election, acknowledging an "unassailable lead" held by Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) candidate, Samuel Kogar.

In a statement issued on Monday, CMC Political Leader Musa Hassan Bility admitted that data gathered from the party's "War Room" confirmed Kogar's commanding advantage. While awaiting the official announcement from the National Elections Commission (NEC), Bility extended congratulations to Hon. Kogar and the Unity Party alliance for what he described as a "healthy and well-fought victory."

"While we hoped the people would have made a different choice, we fully respect their democratic right to choose," the statement read. "Despite the harsh realities faced by many of our people--poverty, poor infrastructure, and lack of opportunity--they have kept faith with the current leadership. We hope this vote of confidence will not be taken for granted."

Bility emphasized that although the outcome was disappointing, the party took pride in having run a principled campaign against what he called "two powerful political alliances"--one supported by the current government and the other by former top political figures including ex-presidents and a former vice president.

CMC praised the conduct of the NEC and commended the people of Nimba County for what the party described as a peaceful and civil electoral process.

"This is not the end for CMC--it is only the beginning," Bility concluded, vowing to continue the party's mission to "redeem and rebuild Liberia, brick by brick, community by community."

The CMC's concession comes as NEC continues tallying votes from the hotly contested by-election, which drew national attention due to its high-stakes tribal and political dynamics.