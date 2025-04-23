Nigeria/Egypt: Flying Eagles Edge Egypt in U-20 Afcon Warm-Up

23 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria's U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, defeated their Egyptian counterparts 2-1 in a friendly match on Tuesday in Cairo, ahead of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament will take place in Egypt from April 27 to May 18.

Kparobo Arierhi gave Nigeria the lead in the 10th minute after receiving a fine pass from Bidemi Amole and coolly slotting it home.

Egypt equalised in the 65th minute through Ahmed Kaabaka, but Nigeria regained the lead in the 83rd minute when Precious Benjamin scored from the penalty spot.

The penalty came after Divine Oliseh was fouled in the box.

The win is a big boost for Nigeria, who arrived in Egypt on Sunday for the 17th U-20 AFCON.

Nigeria, the seven-time champions, is in Group B and will play its first match against Tunisia on Thursday. It will also face Morocco and Kenya in the group stage.

NAN reports that the top four teams from the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile slated for Sept. 27 to Oct. 19. (NAN)

