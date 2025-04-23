Nigeria: Borno Central Senator, Lawan Distributes Empowerment Items, Cash Worth Over N790 Million to Constituents

The Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC Borno Central) has distributed tricycles, hijet pick-up vehicles, sewing machines, deep freezers, solar pump machines, classroom furniture, cash, among others worth over N790 million to empower over 3,900 constituents.

This is in addition to N100,000 each to 500 beneficiaries and N20,000 each to 2,900 who also received empowerment items to enable them to become economically self-reliant.

Flagging off the Senator's phase II Empowerment Initiative at the Government House in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Governor Babagana Zulum appreciated the federal Lawmaker for donating such a huge intervention to his constituents.

"It is my singular honour and privilege to stand here and flag off the distribution of empowerment programme to about 3,900 beneficiaries. This is not the first time Senator Lawan is distributing empowerment programme, and this cannot be over emphasized.

"He has been very loyal and dedicated to our great party. Senator Lawan has also sponsored many Bills at the national assembly such as as the bill which led to the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship; and a Bill for establishment of Federal Medical Centre. Let me assure the Senator that Borno State Government under my leadership would support these institutions to take off fully for the benefit of our people". Zulum stated.

Earlier in his address, Senator Lawan, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said, the gesture which is routine, aims to cushion the economic hardship of the people in Borno Central.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum for their unwavering support in the post -insurgency period which has given hope to resilient people in the state.

In their goodwill messages, Member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Kadiri Rahis, commended the Senator for the gesture, and urged the beneficiaries to continue give their maximum support and cooperation to the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum in providing dividends of democracy, especially to the people at the grassroots.

APC state Chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba appreciated the Senator for complementing efforts of Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to take good use of the items to improve their socio -economic conditions.

The Deputy National Chairman (APC North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori informed the gathering that the party would continue to team up to better the lives of the electorates.

He noted that the items donated which is routine would go along way in alleviating the current economic hardships in the zone.

Highlight of the occasion was a symbolic presentation of the items to some of the beneficiaries who pledged their total loyalty to the APC led government