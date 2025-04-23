Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets With Minister of Youth and Sports to Discuss Sports Structures Bil

Tunis — President Kais Saied discussed at a meeting with Minister of Youth and Sports, Sadok Mourali at the Carthage Palace on Tuesday the draft law on sports structures, according to a statement from the presidency.

The President of the Republic emphasised that the bill must align with Tunisia's current phase, one of reconstruction and the fight against corruption, which has plagued all sectors.

He pointed out that the current law has created a hybrid system that is neither amateur nor clearly professional, leading to unsustainable conditions that must end.

He stressed that even minor clubs should have their full place within sports structures.

The Head of State also called for an end to brokerage and black-market activities exploited by corrupt networks.

He addressed the neglect of several sports facilities, intended to be sold off at minimal costs, such as the Olympic City in El Menzah. National duty requires confronting and thwarting such schemes, he asserted.

Furthermore, President Kais Saied highlighted the need to revitalise youth centres, many of which were once hubs of knowledge and sports but have been abandoned.

These centres must reclaim their role in guiding and protecting youth from various forms of delinquency, he was quoted as saying in the same statement.