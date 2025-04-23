Nigeria: Alleged Extortion - NSCDC CG Orders Detention, Transfer of Erring Personnel to Abuja

ABUJA: Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered the immediate detention of some personnel alleged to have extorted a traveller to the tune of N5.2 million.

The detention order followed an earlier directive by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for an immediate investigation of the allegations.

Corps Spokesman, CSC Afolabi Babawale in a statement on Wednesday noted that the men were seen in a viral post allegedly extorting the sum of ₦5.2 million from a young man traveling from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State to Akure, Ondo State.

"The CG condemned their conduct, describing it as unprofessional, which contravene the Code of Ethics and Standard Operating Procedure SOP of the Corps.

"He further directed that the culprits be whisked down to the Corps National headquarters, Abuja for detention, to pave way for the disciplinary committee set up to carry out a full scale investigation into the alleged extortion report as directed by the Minister of Interior.

"The Corps helmsman hinted that the management of the Corps awaits the outcome of the investigation and promised to deal decisively with the officers according to the Public Service Rules (PSR) if they are found guilty of the alleged offence.

"He urged the public not to be deterred in relating with the Corps and giving necessary information that could help to serve them better without intimidation, harassment or extortion of any citizens of the country.

"The Corps helmsmen reassured that he would not shield anyone found culpable of corrupt practices or any form of compromise, rather, would make them accountable for their individual actions by facing appropriate sanctions to serve as a deterrent to others", the statement added.