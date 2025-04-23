Liberia: MTS 2025 Assembles a Powerhouse Speaker Lineup to Drive Liberia's Digital Transformation

Monrovia — The Monrovia Tech Summit (MTS) 2025 is gearing up for its biggest and most impactful edition yet, with a power-packed lineup of renowned local and international speakers. As Liberia's premier platform for technology, innovation, and digital transformation, MTS continues to bring together visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and tech enthusiasts to discuss and shape the future of digital progress in West Africa. With the theme for 2025 focused on "Driving Digital Innovation for Inclusive Growth", this fourth edition of the summit will feature heavyweight speakers from across Africa, Europe, and North America, including industry pioneers, policy experts, and startup innovators who have made significant strides in their respective fields.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Peterking Quaye, Summit Director, emphasized the importance of MTS as a catalyst for digital acceleration in Liberia and the Mano River Union region: "The Monrovia Tech Summit is no longer just an event--it has become a movement. Over the past four years, we have sparked critical conversations, inspired young entrepreneurs, and positioned Liberia as an emerging player in the digital economy. In 2025, we are bringing an even more impactful lineup of speakers to address key challenges, from AI adoption and cybersecurity to digital entrepreneurship and policy innovation."

Since 2022, MTS has been a catalyst for Liberia's tech growth--training over 2,000 youth in digital skills , shaping national tech policies, and positioning Liberia in global tech conversations. Yet, despite these successes, Liberia still lags behind in key digital development indicators. According to the ITU Digital Development Report, Liberia ranks among the lowest in West Africa in internet penetration, and only 12% of its workforce possesses digital skills--a stark contrast to regional leaders like Ghana (45%) and Nigeria (55%).

This reality underscores the urgency of initiatives like MTS, which bridge the gap between policy, technology, and education, ensuring that Liberia doesn't get left behind in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

With global conversations increasingly centered on artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the future of work, Liberia's digital transformation must be intentional. Dr. Udoh, a leading expert on Africa's digital economy, highlights the importance of sustained investment in tech ecosystems: "Africa's digital revolution is happening now, and no country can afford to be a spectator. Nations that fail to invest in digital infrastructure, skills development, and tech entrepreneurship will struggle to compete in the global economy. MTS is a bold step in the right direction, but sustained action is needed to turn ideas into impact."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MTS 2025 will feature dynamic speaker sessions on AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital entrepreneurship, and tech policy, alongside startup-investor engagement, policy and governance discussions, and hands-on training workshops to equip young innovators with essential digital skills. According to Julateh Mulbah, Chairperson of MTS 2025, the goal is clear "MTS is not just about dialogue--it's about action. We are bringing together the best minds to accelerate Liberia's digital economy, create real opportunities for young people, and ensure technology becomes a tool for national development."

As Liberia positions itself for a tech-driven future, MTS 2025 invites policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and young tech enthusiasts to join the conversation and drive the change.

The countdown is on! MTS 2025 promises to be a game-changer for Liberia's tech ecosystem. Will you be part of the revolution?