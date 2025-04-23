Liberia: Determine Girls Crowned Liberia Women's Upper League Champions

For the fifth consecutive time, Determine Girls have been crowned champions of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Women's Upper League.

They clinched the title with two games remaining, having lost only once this season--a 2-1 defeat to Bushrod Queens during the first phase of the campaign. The team accumulated 60 points from 20 matches, with their closest challengers, Shaita Angels, trailing behind on 49 points from the same number of games.

This latest triumph marks five straight league titles for Determine Girls, having previously won in the 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24, and now the 2024/25 season. The club was founded two decades ago by Liberian football coach Robertson Warner, popularly known as "Coach Pampee."

After more than a decade as league strugglers, Determine Girls' historic rise began in 2021 when they captured their first league title under Coach Warner.

As both founder and head coach, Warner guided Determine Girls to the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A qualifiers for the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League in Cape Verde. There, they won one of four matches and finished third overall.

The 2022 season brought further success. Under Warner's leadership, Determine Girls claimed the Super Cup, League Cup, and the LFA Upper Women's League title. That same year, with the addition of five foreign players, they went on to win the WAFU A qualifiers for the CAF Women's Champions League--hosted in Liberia. Their triumph earned them a place in the tournament finals in Morocco, making them the first Liberian women's club, and the first Liberian club overall, to compete in a major continental club competition.

Coaching Change and Renewed Ambitions

Following a disappointing campaign last season where they failed to qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League despite being in a commanding position, Determine Girls appointed veteran Liberian coach Robert Lartey as head coach.

Lartey, a former head coach of the Liberia senior women's national team, delivered on expectations by securing the club's fifth consecutive title.

Now under the financial backing of Cassell Kuoh, Determine Girls are setting their sights on returning to the CAF Women's Champions League finals this year.

The squad has seen a heavy influx of foreign talent, including Guinea's national team goalkeeper Dhaka Haidara, who joined fellow Guineans Bountou Syllah and Mbanty Kamara. The team also boasts a trio of Gambian stars--midfielder Mbassey Darboe, striker Catherine Jatta, and defender Ruggy Joof.

In addition to their foreign imports, Determine Girls continue to dominate the local scene, fielding top Liberian talent such as midfield maestro Jessica Quachie, Lucy Massaquoi, Margaret Stewart, Diatta Langama, and Diamond Dahn.