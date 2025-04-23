Kenya: Storm Is Over? Gor Coach Mihic Announces Ceasefire With Zico, Nam

23 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Gor Mahia coach Sinisa Mihic says he has ironed out his differences with the technical bench following weeks of tumult among them.

The Croatian says they have had a heart-to-heart talk as well as with the players and have resolved to focus on upcoming matches.

"We discussed those things with the technical bench and the players and we go tomorrow again...in training and in our match (against Talanta). We are strong...we believe in ourselves and I believe we will achieve everything we want," Mihic said.

The 48-year-old was pictured storming out of Dandora Stadium in anger, during Gor's 1-1 draw against Sofapaka in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match.

Mihic had been banned from the touchline for that fixture, following his earlier sending off in their 1-0 win over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Reportedly, the gaffer was not happy about the substitutions made by his assistants, who were on the touchline for the encounter with Batoto Ba Mungu.

Explaining his behaviour over the weekend, Mihic said he was caught up in the heat of the moment.

"Everything happened so fast...there was a lot of tension and stress. Sometimes, you find yourself reacting so fast like that. Sometimes, you react like that to wake the players up or as was the case for the red card, you sacrifice yourself for the sake of the team," he said.

Gor play lowly Talanta in a rescheduled league tie at the Dandora Stadium on Wednesday, looking to usurp Tusker FC at the top of the log.

The defending champions lie third with 48 points, three adrift of Tusker and one less than second-placed Kenya Police.

