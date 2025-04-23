Liberia: Lmhra, LDEA Strengthen Partnership to Tackle Illicit Drug

In a vital step towards enhancing public health safety, the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Authority (LMHRA) and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) have reaffirmed their commitment to work together in combating the illegal importation and distribution of controlled and illicit substances in Liberia.

During a recent courtesy meeting, LMHRA Managing Director Dr. Luke L. Bawo and LDEA Director General Hon. Anthony K. Souh discussed their collaborative efforts to address the challenges of drug trafficking and the distribution of unsafe health products. They explored strategies to improve cooperation, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and enhance enforcement mechanisms to protect citizens from the effects of illicit drugs.

"This partnership is vital for ensuring that Liberians have access to safe medicines while tackling the threat posed by illegal substances," Dr. Bawo stated. He highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to monitor and regulate the pharmaceutical sector, emphasizing that successful public health initiatives rely on collaboration among governmental bodies.

Dr. Bawo explained the complementary roles of the LMHRA and LDEA: the LMHRA is responsible for ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of medicines entering the country, while the LDEA focuses on curbing the flow of illicit substances. He noted that the LMHRA registers all medicines and health products imported through ports of entry to ensure safety for public consumption.

Addressing the issue of substance abuse, he acknowledged the LDEA's critical role in drug-related arrests and seizures. "Our aim is collaboration, not competition, as both agencies pursue the same goal: the safety of the Liberian population," he remarked.

Dr. Bawo also announced that the LMHRA would provide resources such as its laboratory facilities and incinerators to assist the LDEA in testing and safely disposing of confiscated illicit substances. He stressed the importance of security in regulatory enforcement, considering that the LDEA operates as a paramilitary agency of the government.

Director Souh reiterated the LDEA's commitment to improving public perceptions of the agency's work. "Today, I assure you that the LDEA will work with the LMHRA to change any negative views about our services," he stated, advocating for strengthened relationships and ongoing discussions around drug trafficking and abuse.

Both agencies plan to implement joint training programs, awareness campaigns, and collaborative operational strategies to boost their effectiveness. This renewed partnership comes in response to growing concerns over drug-related crimes and the dangers posed by substandard and falsified medications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the strategic meeting on April 22, 2025, at LMHRA's headquarters in Monrovia, leaders from both agencies agreed to develop a legal framework that will delineate their roles in preventing the distribution of unauthorized drugs and health products. Once finalized, this agreement aims to improve communication and coordination, leading to more effective actions against the influx of illicit substances.

Dr. Bawo emphasized the importance of monitoring all incoming drugs and medical devices to ensure they are thoroughly evaluated by the appropriate authorities. He insisted that controlled substances must be identified, allowing the LDEA to take necessary enforcement actions in cases of abuse.

LDEA Director General Souh reiterated his agency's commitment to partnering with the LMHRA to safeguard the nation from harmful and unauthorized medicines. He confirmed that any illicit health products discovered at the borders would be confiscated and handed over to the LMHRA for secure disposal.

Luis Diaz, an Enforcement Officer with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Liberia, raised concerns about the rising presence of narcotics, including tramadol and other dangerous opioids like Tapentadol. He praised the collaboration between LMHRA and LDEA, highlighting its significance in strengthening Liberia's regulatory systems and protecting public health and safety.

The LMHRA is the regulatory body of government that is responsible for overseeing the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines and health products in Liberia. While the LDEA is a government agency responsible for combating drug trafficking and abuse in Liberia.