Ganta — The Project Accountable Safe Space (PASS), a women-led electoral monitoring group, has recommended that the National Elections Commission (NEC) increase efforts to educate voters about the electoral process through community outreach, awareness campaigns, and collaboration with civil society organizations.

The recommendations come after a thorough observation of the Nimba County senatorial bi-election, where seven candidates, including one woman candidate, are contesting to replace the late senator Prince Johnson, who died in November 2024.

"Develop a robust system for reporting and addressing any issues or irregularities observed during the election process, PASS said. Observers were placed at various polling places to monitor. "Ensure that complaints are promptly investigated and resolved to maintain public trust in the electoral system."

The recommendations are aimed at further improving the electoral process by ensuring that polling places are accessible to all voters, particularly pregnant women and individuals with disabilities. PASS emphasized the necessity of implementing measures to prioritize access for these groups and recommended improving lighting systems to facilitate a more efficient vote-counting process at the end of voting.

As a feminist monitoring group, PASS also advocated for the provision of menstrual sanitary pads and toilet facilities for all NEC staff, voters, and pregnant women at polling places. The group's report, which includes detailed observations, methodology, and key recommendations, was presented during a press conference held on April 22, 2025, in Ganta.

There, PASS reported a generally peaceful electoral atmosphere across all nine electoral districts of Nimba. Observers noted that polling stations opened on time, facilitating voter access. However, a notable incident occurred at Venn's precinct, where some voters initially hesitated to cast their ballots due to concerns regarding the use of a private church as a polling station without prior consultation. Fortunately, this issue was resolved quickly.

PASS, comprising a network of local women's organizations and individuals dedicated to monitoring, observing, and providing legal aid during elections and in politics, issued these recommendations after a thorough observation of the Nimba County senatorial by-election. The group also called on the NEC to provide more lighting at polling places to ensure an easier counting atmosphere during the evening hours.

Through these recommendations, PASS aims to promote greater inclusivity and transparency in elections, particularly emphasizing the vital role women play in shaping Liberia's democratic landscape. The organization remains committed to empowering local communities through comprehensive election monitoring and advocacy for women's rights in political participation.

In a bid to enhance the credibility of the electoral process, PASS organized an online observer training on April 21, 2025, for 18 local observers from women's rights organizations in Nimba County. The training focused on critical aspects such as women's participation, indicators of violence against women, and the collection of gender-sensitive data during the election.