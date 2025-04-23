Liberia: Rep. Cole Identifies With Citizens in Bong

Bong County Electoral District Three Representative, J. Marvin Cole, has distributed over 400 bags of 25 kg rice to elderly women, men, disabled, and chairladies across his constituency in the County.

The initiative, according to Rep. Cole, is part of his commitment to improving the welfare of the citizens and empowering women who lead community development at the grassroots level.

The Bong County lawmaker emphasized that despite not receiving a salary and other benefits from the House of Representatives from December 2024 to present, he will continue to identify with his citizens when they are in dying need of his assistance.

On April 19, 2025, the Bong County Electoral District #3 lawmakers were seen in Gbarnga at his district office, distributing rice to old folks, some members of the Disabled Community, Chair ladies, among others.

Cole stated during the donation that the gesture is meant to assist the less fortunate and disadvantaged Liberians during this difficult time in the country's history under the Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Jeremiah Kpan Koung government.

"With the challenges our country faces, I'm aware that there are people who cannot afford to put meals on their tables," he added.

Rep. Cole further noted that the donation aligns with his developmental agenda and mission to regularly support the underprivileged by providing food on their tables.

For their part, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for always identifying with them, describing the gesture as timely.

They said, "Our son, what you have done for us today is not strange because you have always been there for us. You have always put a smile on our faces whenever we are in need. Thank you plenty again, Hon Cole."

The recipients also used the occasion to extend commendations to Representative Cole and his wife Youngor B. Cole, through the Nenikpoma organization for her support to humanity, especially struggling women across the district.