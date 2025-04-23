Liberia: Why Voter Education Must Be Taken Seriously

editorial

Every election is a test of a nation's democracy. It is not just about who wins or loses--it is about how well citizens understand their power, how they use it, and how that power shapes the future of their communities. In Liberia, however, there is a growing gap between the promise of democracy and the actual participation of voters. The recent Nimba County senatorial by-election has again brought that reality into sharp focus.

Despite a peaceful voting process and relatively smooth logistics, the turnout was disappointing, especially in urban areas. Polling places that were supposed to serve thousands of voters had barely processed a few dozen ballots hours after opening. Voter fatigue, confusion about the process, and distrust in candidates or election outcomes all played a role. But at the heart of this issue is a chronic failure to invest in one of the most important pillars of democracy: voter education.

According to Article 77 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, "the people shall have the right to freely assemble and associate themselves for political purposes." This right means little if the people do not fully understand how to exercise it. A free, fair, and credible election depends not only on the presence of ballot boxes and security forces, but on a population that is informed, confident, and motivated to vote.

Unfortunately, many Liberians still walk into polling stations with little understanding of how the process works, who the candidates really are, or what the consequences of their choices might be. This lack of information leads to apathy, suspicion, and in some cases, manipulation. Practices such as voter card buying and trucking--where voters are transported into areas where they don't live to influence outcomes--are symptoms of a broader problem: too many voters are disconnected from the system meant to empower them.

The cost of this disconnect is high. When turnout is low, especially in high-stakes races like the one recently held in Nimba, resources are wasted. Election materials, staffing, logistics--these are expensive operations paid for by taxpayers and international donors alike. When voters don't show up, the investment does not match the outcome. More importantly, decisions about the future of entire communities end up being made by a fraction of the electorate. This weakens the mandate of elected leaders and diminishes public trust in democratic institutions.

Groups like the Project Accountable Safe Space (PASS) have rightfully highlighted this issue. Their call for stronger voter education through community outreach, awareness campaigns, and partnerships with civil society is not just timely--it is essential. Their work also points out other important gaps, including access for voters with disabilities, the need for better lighting at polling places, and even the basic comfort of voters and election workers through proper sanitary facilities.

The truth is, voter education is more than handing out flyers or running a few radio ads before election day. It is a continuous, community-centered process that must begin well before campaigns are launched. People need to understand not just how to vote, but why it matters. They need to be taught how to identify credible candidates, how to engage with issues, and how to report wrongdoing. They need to know their rights and the mechanisms in place to protect those rights.

Moreover, voter education must also address the deep-rooted distrust that many Liberians feel toward the political class. When voters believe their voices won't matter--that the results are already decided, or that all politicians are corrupt--they won't show up. And when they don't, the cycle of bad leadership continues. This is why education must include civic engagement, accountability, and transparency. It must show voters not just what their vote does, but what they can demand from those they elect.

The 1986 Constitution grants every Liberian the right to participate in the political life of the country. But that right cannot exist in a vacuum. It must be backed by knowledge, by trust, and by access. The National Elections Commission has a constitutional and moral responsibility to do more. So do political parties, candidates, and community leaders. Voter education cannot be an afterthought. It must be part of the foundation of every election.

The lessons from Nimba are clear. Even with a relatively peaceful and well-managed election process, if the people are not fully engaged, the system fails to deliver on its promise. Liberia cannot afford to keep repeating this cycle. In a country where so many have fought and sacrificed for the right to vote, the least we can do is ensure that those rights are understood and fully exercised.

In the end, democracy is only as strong as the people who participate in it. The ballot is not just a piece of paper--it is a voice. And for that voice to be heard, it must first be adequately informed.