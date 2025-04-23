Liberia: Atmen, Ataf Strengthen Ties to Amplify African Tax Journalism

The African Tax Media Network (ATMEN) and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering tax journalism across the continent during a one-hour virtual meeting aimed at reviewing progress, boosting collaboration, and driving member engagement.

During the meeting, ATMEN President Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh reported that over 90 tax-related stories have been published by more than 30 journalists since February, showcasing the network's growing role in shaping African tax narratives.

"This shows the strength and commitment within our network," Sengbeh said. "We are becoming a vital voice in Africa's tax narrative, and this is just the beginning."

Sengbeh, who provided an update on the recent meeting held with ATAF's Manager for Communication, Ziggy Fikiri Nshimiyimana, on April 15, 2025, highlighted both achievements and hurdles. These included inactive committees, website access challenges, and sustainability concerns. Sengbeh called for renewed commitment and energy.

For his part, Nshimiyimana, welcomed ATMEN's momentum and pledged continued support through increased content sharing and training programs.

"We're very encouraged by ATMEN's output," Nshimiyimana said. "It's vital that we keep this momentum and ensure that all journalists, active or inactive, feel part of this impactful movement."

To sustain motivation and drive output, ATMEN resolved to host bi-monthly meetings every 1st and 3rd Saturday at 15:00 GMT. The network will also begin recognizing outstanding contributions through a monthly "Tax Journalist of the Month" award.

Additionally, in partnership with ATAF, ATMEN will introduce Africa's "Tax Journalist of the Year Award," to be presented at ATAF's annual meeting.

In a move to reenergize dormant structures, Nshimiyimana urged ATMEN to maintain consistent communication with its Constitution and Program Committees and to maximize the use of chatrooms for interactive discussions.

He also encouraged broadening the network to include more journalists from across the continent.

Both organizations emphasized the importance of capacity building and agreed to collaborate on online training programs that would help journalists deepen their understanding and reporting on tax-related issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ATAF welcomed this direction, with Nshimiyimana calling it "an exciting and meaningful way to motivate journalists and spotlight the critical role they play in the tax ecosystem."

ATAF also addressed concerns over delayed visa and airport fee reimbursements. Nshimiyimana confirmed that all documentation has been finalized and assured members that outstanding payments would be made soon, citing technical delays in individual account transfers.

As part of the next steps, ATAF will focus on providing more content and identifying relevant online training opportunities for members. ATMEN's leadership, on the other hand, plans to organize a "Member Engagement Day," where each leadership member will personally reach out to general members via chatrooms.

This will be accompanied by regular prompts and discussion starters in the general chat to encourage participation and interaction. Strengthening communication both within the network and with ATAF remains a top priority.