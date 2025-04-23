Namibia: Iifo Appointed As Oshikoto Police Commander

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo has appointed commissioner Ndafudha Iifo to serve as commander for the Oshikoto region from 1 May.

According to national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, Shikongo announced some changes in police management on 16 April, all effective from 1 May.

Shikwambi says Iifo was promoted from deputy commissioner to commissioner and transferred from the training and development directorate at the Ruben Danger Ashipala Police Training Centre in the Oshana region to serve as regional commander for Oshikoto.

The current commander, commissioner Theopoline Kalompho-Nashikaku, has been transferred from the Oshikoto regional headquarters and appointed as head of the directorate of crime prevention at the national police headquarters in Windhoek.

Kalompho-Nashikaku is replacing commissioner Tylvis Kampolo, who is heading into retirement at the end of April.

Further, chief inspector Chairmane Uahindua has been promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner and transferred from the field training sub-division, training and development directorate, and appointed as commandant of the Ruben Danger Ashipala Police Training Centre.

Shikwambi says Uahindua replaces Iifo.

"Commissioner Moritz !Naruseb is transferred from the directorate of police conduct and investigation and appointed as head of the directorate of criminal investigation at the national police headquarters," she says.

Iifo told Nampa she plans to enhance public safety through effective policing within the region by leading the team to reduce crime and building a culture of fairness.

The incoming regional commander says they will build strong relationships between the police and community, which is called community policing.

"I will focus more on awareness pertaining to crime reduction and prevention as well as community engagement," she says.