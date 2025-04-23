Namibia: Iifo Appointed As Oshikoto Police Commander

23 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo has appointed commissioner Ndafudha Iifo to serve as commander for the Oshikoto region from 1 May.

According to national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, Shikongo announced some changes in police management on 16 April, all effective from 1 May.

Shikwambi says Iifo was promoted from deputy commissioner to commissioner and transferred from the training and development directorate at the Ruben Danger Ashipala Police Training Centre in the Oshana region to serve as regional commander for Oshikoto.

The current commander, commissioner Theopoline Kalompho-Nashikaku, has been transferred from the Oshikoto regional headquarters and appointed as head of the directorate of crime prevention at the national police headquarters in Windhoek.

Kalompho-Nashikaku is replacing commissioner Tylvis Kampolo, who is heading into retirement at the end of April.

Further, chief inspector Chairmane Uahindua has been promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner and transferred from the field training sub-division, training and development directorate, and appointed as commandant of the Ruben Danger Ashipala Police Training Centre.

Shikwambi says Uahindua replaces Iifo.

"Commissioner Moritz !Naruseb is transferred from the directorate of police conduct and investigation and appointed as head of the directorate of criminal investigation at the national police headquarters," she says.

Iifo told Nampa she plans to enhance public safety through effective policing within the region by leading the team to reduce crime and building a culture of fairness.

The incoming regional commander says they will build strong relationships between the police and community, which is called community policing.

"I will focus more on awareness pertaining to crime reduction and prevention as well as community engagement," she says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.