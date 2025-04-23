Namibia: Rehoboth Launches Career and Entrepreneurship Day

Rehoboth's Career and Entrepreneurship Day, aimed to inspire, educate and empower young people at the town, is set to take place on 26 April.

The event will be held under the theme, 'Future Fit', at Rhenish Mother Congregational Church in Block B.

Event coordinator Joshua Cloete Deacon says the platform offers practical tools, career insights, and entrepreneurial guidance to help the youth build meaningful and successful futures.

Deacon says the event was born from a deep passion for youth empowerment.

"As someone who graduated in 2017 and struggled to find a sustainable career path, I understand the challenges many young people face. Through my work with troubled youth and individuals in recovery, I saw the urgent need to create opportunities, change mindsets, and offer hope. This event is our way of planting seeds for a new generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers," says Deacon.

The event places a special focus on two key areas - breaking down misconceptions about vocational centres and exploring the role of artificial intelligence in future careers, says Deacon.

"Rehoboth is full of talent and potential -- but we need to unlock it. By connecting our youth with real-world opportunities and role models, we're not just hosting an event, we are building a movement. One that inspires confidence, fosters connections, and prepares our community to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

The event also includes a potjiekos community cook-off, which promotes teamwork and community bonding.

"Everyone is welcome to join or support their favourite pot," Deacon says.

Author and advocate Tiffany Gertze will be the special guest at the event. "We are honoured to welcome Gertze, who will be launching her powerful new book, 'Living with an Addict', at the event. Tiffany will be joined by a support group from Swakopmund, offering resources, information, and encouragement to families and individuals affected by addiction. This booth is a safe and open space for conversation, healing, and hope.

"There will be interactive talks and panel discussions. The public can expect to be inspired by presentations from our director of higher education and representatives from the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology, the University of Namibia, the Namibia Training Authority, Namibia University of Science and Technology, and other special guests. They will share valuable knowledge about career options, skills development, and business opportunities. Local businesses and community members will showcase and sell their products, whether homemade food and beverages or beauty products," Deacon says.