Kenya: New Policy to Boost Small Businesses, Cut Failure Rate

23 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — Thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are poised for a major breakthrough under a new policy being formulated by the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) to support their growth from incubation to fully-fledged businesses.

Speaking during a public participation forum for five counties held in Nyeri, Daniel Mathenge, Manager in charge of Innovations at the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, said the current framework has failed to support the sector, which employs thousands of Kenyans.

"We discovered that 84 percent of MSEs die before their first anniversary," Mathenge said.

"The proposed MSEs 2025 Act will introduce a robust framework for funding and marketing their products, with government playing a leading role in managing and supporting the sector."

Among the key proposals in the draft law is the recognition of MSEs by banks, allowing them to access credit facilities upon presenting their business licenses.

Entrepreneurs at the forum, particularly those in the jua kali sector, cited limited funding and lack of market access as the primary reasons for early business collapse.

"It's not that we can't thrive and create jobs," said Peter Mwangi, an entrepreneur in Nyeri Town.

"But financial support and market access, especially abroad, remain our biggest challenges."

Nyeri County Commissioner Ronald Muwawi urged youth to embrace entrepreneurship rather than wait for white-collar jobs that are increasingly scarce.

"If more young people enter this sector, we will also see a reduction in crime, which is often linked to unemployment," he said.

MSEA is conducting similar forums across regional headquarters to entrench the proposed Act, which aims to enhance the survival rate of MSEs and stimulate job creation across the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.