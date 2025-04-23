Liberia: 'I'm Catching Hard Time'

Monrovia — "I'm catching hard time; I cannot even take pay over three months, since the year ended, they just gave me one month", Nathaniel Sie Payne, commonly known as "Executive Horn, decries marginalization, accusing the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

Executive Horn is a traditional horn that is blown whenever the President of the Republic speaks at an occasion. Paye inherited the right to blow the horn behind the President when his father, Gabriel Nyantie Wilson, who carried the horn behind several Liberian Presidents, died in an accident involving the Presidential Motorcade of former President George Weah, while on Presidential duties in 2019.

Speaking to the New Dawn Tuesday 22nd April 2025, having gone noticed of his absence from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's official entourage on series of Presidential functions, including the launch of the National ANTI- Mob- Violence Campaign in Sinkor and the government of Liberia, and development partners Retreat, in Congo Town, Mr. Payne affectionately known as "Executive Horn" complained of marginalization.

According to him, senior officials behind President Boakai are the ones allegedly marginalizing him and others at the Executive Mansion.

"The reason I'm absent, it is derived from the office; it is the Ministry of State that can give information, equally so I cannot take pay for three months, sometimes more than that. Sometimes I cannot even get car pay. I can be jam, really jam. The US$150 they're paying me cannot even come. So, I'm catching hard time", he lamented.

According to him, despite President Boakai's approval of him being in his entourage at the Executive Mansion, he has been downplayed by senior officials of the Ministry of State (MOS) as he is only serving as a contractor.

"The President gave the greenlight, for them to appoint me, but up to now, I'm still a contractor, and I'm not in the EPS again.

"Executive Horn", named after his portfolio, revealed that he was dropped from being part of the Executive Protection Service (EPS), the elite security service of the Liberian Presidency.

"I make $150, and they took me from the EPS to Ministry of State, despite the President saying they cannot get rid of me, because of tradition and the country", he explained.

"I walk from Doe Community, where I live, to Via Town, before I get on Keke to get to the Executive Mansion. Often I walk to Broad Street; if I receive information soon, or before the next day, about the President's event."

He stressed that before the current administration, under the previous CDC-led government, he was trained as an agent of the EPS and included in its salary structure.

"During former President Weah's time, I was in the EPS, and I was making US$600 and 13,000 LD, but now I'm not in the EPS again. I do not receive information, wherever the President has an event; besides, I'm being overlooked", he cried out.

Attempts by this writer to contact Presidential Press Secretary, Kula Fofana, on Nathaniel Payne's claims proved unsuccessful, as her phone was kept on basic tone up till press time. Editing by Jonathan Browne