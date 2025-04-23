Liberia: Govt Commits to Free, Fair, and Transparent Election in Nimba

MONROVIA — The Government of Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process in Nimba County, free of any form of interference or influence.

Speaking on behalf of the government on Thursday, April 22, 2025, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah assured the public of the National Elections Commission's (NEC) independence and capacity to conduct credible elections.

"We are confident in the National Elections Commission to carry out its duties without any form of interference," Piah stated further noting that "The outcome of the election will reflect the will of the people, as those who have the constitutional right to vote will be free to exercise it in a fair and transparent manner."

When asked about the anticipated voter turnout, the minister said it would be premature to speculate voter turnout, especially when he sees a big difference between general elections and ni election.

"He revealed that there is always a significant difference between voter turnout during a general election and a by-election. " On that note, he encouraged the public to wait for the actual reports on Election Day rather than making early judgments.

"What matters the most, is that the government creates an enabling environment for the NEC to do its work effectively." he added

According to Minister Piah, the government has already taken key steps to ensure a peaceful election, including the deployment of security personnel to protect voters and maintain order during the process.

He also emphasized that voting remains a constitutional right and a personal decision. "Whether people turn out or not is their choice. When it comes to elections, citizens have the right to vote or to stay away. But in the end, those who vote will choose the leaders, and the decisions of those leaders will affect everyone, even those who did not vote," he said.

Piah reiterated the Boakai administration's commitment to democratic principles, vowing that the results of the upcoming election in Nimba will be a true reflection of the voters' intent.