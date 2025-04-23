The memory of Dr. William R. Tolbert, Jr., former President of the Republic of Liberia, and thirteen others who were executed on April 22, 1980, has been honored here in a solemn memorial ceremony held Tuesday by the April 22nd Memorial Group.

The commemoration took place at the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary in Paynesville City, drawing family members, friends, and loved ones of the slain leaders. Together, they reflected on the immense toll the executions took on their lives and on the nation.

The late President Dr. Tolbert, who had served as President of Liberia from 1971 until the military coup in 1980, was murdered in the Executive Mansion by mutinous soldiers. Thirteen senior officials of his government and members of his presidential security team were publicly executed shortly afterward. The events marked a dark turning point in Liberia's history, setting the stage for years of political instability and civil unrest.

Tuesday's memorial service included symbolic acts of remembrance, such as planting of trees and memorial poles, as well as a solemn roll call of the fallen victims. These gestures underscored the personal loss felt by families and the national impact of the tragedy.

Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh, a prominent member of the April 22nd Memorial Group, opened the event with powerful remarks. She acknowledged the enduring grief carried by the families over the past 45 years, and highlighted efforts to honor the victims with dignity.

"We remember not just public figures, but our fathers, brothers, uncles, men, who meant the world to us," she lamented, continuing "Those 13 men on the poles were simply 'daddy' to many of us."

Cllr. Chesson-Wureh revealed that construction is underway for a mausoleum at the site, which will be accompanied by a memorial library to be completed in 2026. The site is envisioned as a space of reflection, history, and healing, a lasting tribute to the men who lost their lives.

She also spoke of on sweeping changes that have taken place in Liberia and across the globe over the last four and a half decades. From Liberia's own civil wars, which killed an estimated 250,000 people, to the election of Africa's first female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and the devastating Ebola outbreak, the country has endured and evolved.

Globally, too, the world has changed with events like the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, and the rise of artificial intelligence. But amid all these transformations, she emphasized, the pain of April 22, 1980, remains etched in the hearts of the families affected.

"The trauma didn't end with the executions," she said. "Families were shattered, lives uprooted, and many of us became refugees, scattered across the globe. But those men, our fathers, chose to serve Liberia when they could have turned their backs."

She reflected on the historical and political context of the 1980 coup, stating clearly that it was not a tribal uprising, as often portrayed, but a class struggle, targeting the ruling elite. She urged Liberians to learn from history and to ensure such violence never occurs again.

"The execution of those men was a violation of Liberian law," she said. "And their deaths should not be in vain. We must hold fast to the principles of justice, the rule of law, and the sanctity of human life."

The memorial concluded with a powerful call for national introspection and a commitment to better governance. She stressed the importance of moving toward forgiveness and reconciliation, while preserving the memory of the past.

"Our lineage will forgive, but we will not forget," she said. "We are committed to building Liberia and keeping their legacies alive. Let us use this grievous day to examine the lessons learned and change how we govern--for the better."

The April 22nd memorial served not just as a tribute to the fallen, but also as a rallying point for collective healing, historical accountability, and a renewed sense of national purpose. Editing by Jonathan Browne