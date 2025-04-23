Liberia: 'Redirect Your Energy to Something Useful.'

Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, speaking directly to the pro-grassroots advocacy group, Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), to redirect its energy toward more constructive efforts instead of what he described as attempts to exploit the Liberian people under the guise of civil society activism.

His statement comes in response to a recent announcement by STAND's National Chairman, Mulbah Morlu, who revealed plans to lead a nationwide peaceful protest in July 2025.

The protest according to him, aims to demand the government action on a ten-point list of concerns presented by various groups, including petty traders, motorcyclists, vendors, and civil servants.

Morlu stated that the planned protest would highlight critical issues such as police brutality, corruption, and the lack of respect for the rule of law.

He also planned to call for the dismissal of Liberia National Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman and his Deputy for Operations, citing harassment of petty traders and restrictions placed on motorcyclists in certain zones of Monrovia.

But responding to Morlu at a press conference on Tuesday, April 22, Minister Piah dismissed the protest plans as politically motivated.

He alleged that the initiative is a disguised effort by members of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to destabilize the country by posing as civil society actors.

"There are people in our society who get angry when the country is making progress," Piah said. "Most of them are self-centred individuals who only care about what benefits them. Some of these same people, who now parade as civil society leaders, were political actors in the past administration and have simply changed their banner."

Piah accused these individuals of previously advocating for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court during the Sirleaf administration, only to abandon those calls once in power.

"They dropped the advocacy garment and put on the political one, killing the whole vision for justice. Now that they've lost power, they've switched back again, trying to exploit situations involving motorcyclists and traders to fuel unrest," the minister added.

He urged STAND and other organizers to use their influence to support national development rather than stoke division.

"Redirect your energy to something useful," he said, emphasizing that Liberia is making steady progress under President Joseph Boakai's leadership.

Minister Piah concluded by warning that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, the government remains committed to maintaining law and order.

"We are paying attention. This government has a constitutional duty to protect the lives of its citizens and ensure public order, every day and every night, and we will insure that it is done" he stressed.