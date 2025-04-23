Liberia: Joint Operation Nets Drugs and Weapons

Sanniquellie, Liberia, April 23, 2025 - The Drug Enforcement Agency has executed a major drug and weapon seizure operation in Gamahgbein Community, Sanniquellie City, in collaboration with the Sanniquellie Magisterial Court.

The operation took place recently, led by the Nimba County Chief of Operations of the LDEA in collaboration with the court sheriff.

The raid was executed under a court-issued writ of search and seizure, targeting premises of a suspected drug dealer. Authorities identified the suspect as 53-year-old Abu Konneh, a Liberian national residing in the community.

Suspect Konneh was apprehended at the scene during the operation without incident. A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of a significant quantity of illegal substances and a firearm.

Recovered from the suspect's residence were 164 wraps of marijuana, a quantity considered substantial for street-level distribution.

In addition to marijuana, law enforcement agents seized 10 scripts and four pills of the pharmaceutical drug Tramadol. The team also discovered one short single-barrel gun, which was found alongside four rounds of live ammunition.

The LDEA, in a press release dated Thursday, April 17, 2025, estimated the street value of the seized narcotics at approximately 53,600 Liberian Dollars.

Authorities noted that the operation was part of a broader crackdown on illegal drug trafficking and arms possession in the region.

The suspect is currently being held at the Charge of Quarters in Sanniquellie, pending further investigation.

Officials confirmed that Konneh will be formally charged and subsequently forwarded to court in line with legal procedures.

The LDEA emphasizes that the operation underscores its zero-tolerance stance on drug-related offenses in Nimba County and beyond.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our communities through rigorous enforcement of Liberia's drug laws," the Agency adds.

The success of the raid highlights ongoing efforts to curb increase in illicit drug use and illegal arms possession, particularly in Liberia's northeastern regions.

Local authorities commended the collaboration between the LDEA and the judiciary, which was instrumental in ensuring a successful outcome.

They further urged community members to report suspicious activities and join in the fight against drug trafficking. The LDEA used the occasion to send a stern warning to others involved in the distribution of narcotics and illegal substances.

According to the Agency, such activities are not only illegal but also have devastating effects on individuals and communities.

The Nimba County detachment reiterated its commitment to working with community leaders and residents to eliminate the drug threat. Officials urged citizens to support efforts to create a safer and healthier Liberia for all. Editing by Jonathan Browne