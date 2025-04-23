Liberia: Govt Urged to Implement Human Rights Report

Renowned Human Rights lawyer and Executive Director of the Independent Human Rights Commission of Liberia (INHCR), Urias Teh Pour has urged the Government of Liberia to fully implement the commission's report aimed at strengthening and enhancing Liberia's democratic governance and credentials.

The 2024 INHRC Annual Situation Report was released on December 10, 2024, in fulfillment of Article 4/16 of the Act that created the INHRC, which enables the Commission to provide quarter and annual Human Rights report on the human rights situation of the country, including internal conflict, crisis against humanity, war crimes, promote and protect human rights and the discrimination against the minority group, especially gays and lesbians, among others.

The 2024 Annual Situation Reports Executive Summary covering January to December 2024 cataloged lack of Justice, judicial inefficiency, corruption, prolonged pretrial detention, denial of due process and harsh prison condition as the most serious human rights violation during the period.

Speaking in an exclusive telephone conversation with the New Dawn Newspaper over the weekend, Atty. Pour said that the INHRC has released its annual Human Rights reports, submitting several copies to the three branches of government for potential implementation to strengthen and adhere to international, regional and domestic human rights laws.

According to him, the Chairperson of the INHRC, Cllr. Dempster Brown submitted the report to the office of President Joseph N. Boakai, and they are looking forward to the President for full implementation, as it addresses critical issues that have the propensity to encourage and discourage foreign investors if care were not taken.

"The report is not intended to name and shame government, rather, it's there to improve Liberia's democratic governance and credentials. This also shows that the government is committed to implementing human rights violations when pointed out, because we are also supported by the government. So, now with that, you don't need the United States Human Rights Department report because your own institution is showing you the various violations in the country. So, we want the government through the President and the Ministry of justice to fully implement this annual report because it will help the country. The reports are not manufactured. It's visible and out there. Our monitors" he urged.

Commenting on issues cataloged in the report, especially judicial inefficiency, due process, and pretrial detainees, Atty. Pour said that their monitors observed, realized and reported that in some counties, where there are courts, there are practically no magistrate and prosecutors to dispose cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, during the opening of the court term, he stated that there are times where judges and judicial actors come to court late, and end up not covering cases on the docket, while noting infrastructural challenges.

Atty. Pour further indicated that there have been instances where a child was molested with the crime reported, but the police is seen telling the family to provide gasoline for the vehicle to empower them, which he said is wrong and that there's are judicial challenges too because investigation starts with the police.

He recommended a need to empower more paralegal practitioners and assign them in various counties to help with legal education to improve understanding of locals about judicial processes.

He also called for more training for the Liberian National Police to properly understand the use of force, and investigation by the Professional Standard Division of the LNP.

"Also, magistrates and judges go to the court only one time when a court opens. I saw a magistrate sitting under a tree in one of the counties with an American flag behind, with Bible on the table, instead of a law book. As the results of that, our people are reverting to traditional justice or palava hut mechanism to settle matter because of prolonged trial and alleged corruption", he disclosed. Editing by Jonathan Browne