Tanzania: Minister Assures On Guidelines for Safe Menstruation in Schools

DODOMA: DEPUTY Minister for Health, Dr Godwin Mollel yesterday avowed the government's commitment by highlighting the importance of building facilities for girls' menstrual hygiene in line with school registration guidelines.

He also emphasized the need for careful production of sanitary materials in schools to protect students' health.

Dr Mollel made the remarks here yesterday as he responded to concern from Amina Mzee (Special Seats CCM) who asked when will the issue of safe menstruation be prioritized through the provision of free sanitary pads in primary and secondary schools, along with the improvement of toilet infrastructure? In a supplementary question, Ms Husna Sekiboko (Special Seats-CCM) argued that the school registration guideline is often disregarded, which end up lacking proper menstrual hygiene areas, despite girls needing safe and private places to change sanitary pads.

Dr Mollel responded that the guidelines are strictly followed during school registration, which requires schools to have designated menstrual hygiene areas--except for some older schools that were built before such standards were introduced.

"The government has already begun implementing a safe menstruation programme in primary and secondary schools by providing education to break the silence surrounding menstruation, establishing infrastructure to manage menstrual hygiene products, ensuring girls have access to quality and safe products during their periods, and offering social support for those who experience severe menstrual pain," he said.

He added, "the government is also implementing the National School Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Guidelines, which mandate every school to designate a changing room. This is aligned with the Menstrual Hygiene Infrastructure Design Guide, which calls for a changing room connected to an incinerator."

Furthermore, he noted that the 2020 Guidelines for Establishing and Registering Schools require that schools include a private menstrual hygiene room for girls as a key criterion for school registration.