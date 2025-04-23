Nigeria: Insecurity - IGP Deploys Special Anti-Bandit Squads Nationwide

Amid rising insecurity across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday ordered the immediate deployment of a special squad to tackle the growing wave of violence.

The police chief also directed all Police Mobile Force squadrons to keep at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on constant standby.

Egbetokun issued the directive during a meeting with Squadron Commanders in Abuja on Tuesday, as fresh attacks by bandits claimed 21 lives in Kwara, Benue, and Sokoto States.

In recent weeks, several states, including Plateau, Benue, and Enugu, have witnessed increased violence, with multiple attacks reported on defenceless citizens.

Egbetokun said, "The PMF was created as a strike force - to be swift, decisive and combat-ready. Effective immediately, all PMF squadrons are directed to maintain at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on standby at all times.

"These units must be prepared to support their respective state commands in any situation requiring urgent tactical intervention. Additionally, each squadron will be required to send one unit for training every quarter.

"These sessions will go beyond operational proficiency, placing strong emphasis on ethics, professionalism and the principles of responsible policing."

He also announced that squadrons will undergo size reviews and reorganisation to boost efficiency and agility.

Egbetokun said, "Currently, squadron sizes will be reviewed and reduced to ensure operational effectiveness and agility. From this moment, PMF commanders will be held vicariously responsible for the conduct of their personnel.

"You are expected to lead proactively through regular lectures, inspections and localised training programmes that reinforce discipline, respect for human rights and operational excellence."

Restating the decision to withdraw mobile police officers from escort duties, Egbetokun expressed concern that such assignments have weakened the tactical effectiveness of the Police Mobile Force.

He also warned that acts of indiscipline among mobile police personnel will no longer be tolerated.

"As you are aware, directives have already been issued concerning the withdrawal of PMF personnel from authorised deployments. It is the duty of all commanders to enforce this directive without delay. A firm but gradual withdrawal from non-core assignments is underway.

"The priority now is to refocus our strength and personnel towards combating violent crimes and safeguarding national security. We will also inject new leadership perspectives, strategic approaches and continuous capacity-building initiatives aimed at restoring the PMF to its rightful place as a dominant force in internal security and a model of tactical excellence.

"The Nigeria Police Force will no longer allow the values, standards and discipline that once defined the police mobile force to be undermined.

"As a strike force of the Nigerian Police Force, the PMF carries an immense responsibility to confront armed threats, insurgency and criminal violence with integrity and courage.