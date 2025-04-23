Ethiopia: Anthrax Outbreak Kills Seven People, 15 Livestock in West Omo Zone, Southwest Ethiopia Region

Addis Abeba- At least seven people and 15 livestock have died following an anthrax outbreak in Koka Kebele, Suri District of West Omo Zone in the Southwest Ethiopia Regional State, local officials said.

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), the outbreak, which began on Thursday, 17 April, occurred in an area known for its significant livestock population.

Belete Girma, head of the West Omo Zone Pastoral Development Office, told DW that a joint team from the zone's pastoral and health departments was dispatched to the affected area, confirming the presence of anthrax after conducting field assessments. "It has been confirmed that 7 people and 15 domestic animals have died from the disease," he said.

According to Belete, health professionals have started providing medical treatment to affected individuals, while vaccinations for livestock have begun. He also noted that awareness-raising activities are being carried out in the community to prevent the spread of the disease to neighboring districts.

While stating that the zone is currently managing the outbreak using local resources, Belete added that "in the future, we may need to request support from the regional state as we evaluate the situation."

A similar yet unidentified outbreak was reported in mid-March in the South Ethiopia Regional State, where more than 230 livestock died in Uba Debretsehay district, Gofa Zone.